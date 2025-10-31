LeBron James’ Future Is “Up In The Air,” Lakers Return Not Guaranteed

Shams Charania says LeBron James’ future is uncertain, suggesting the Lakers star might not finish his career in Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
LeBron James
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in front of Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Shams Charania believes LeBron James’ future is still uncertain. Speaking on the Flagrant podcast, the NBA insider said there’s no guarantee that LeBron will finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding that everything remains “very much up in the air.”

“We still don’t know where LeBron James is gonna be,” said Charania. “Is he gonna finish his career with the Lakers or somewhere else? I think it’s very much up in the air.”

Charania went on to explain that even LeBron himself might not know what the final chapter of his career will look like, leaving the door open for a possible move elsewhere.

“I’m not sure that he knows how the end is gonna play out. Could it be with the Lakers? Sure, but he’s a free agent,” said Shams. “So if he’s gonna continue to play, there’s a chance it’s somewhere else. We still don’t know where LeBron James is gonna be. Is he gonna finish his career with the Lakers or somewhere else? The answer is still very much up in the air.”

LeBron, 40, joined the Lakers back in 2018, and some thought it would be his final stop. Seven years later, however, he’s still one of the faces of the franchise and has even carved out a place for his son, Bronny.

Upon Luka Doncic’s arrival, though, things changed for LeBron. Suddenly, he was no longer the most important player on the team. Between being demoted to sidekick and feeling uncertainty about the Lakers’ long-term direction, tension has been building and sparking questions about his future.

James’ contract expires next summer, meaning he could walk away from Los Angeles in July and sign with a new team. Alternatively, he could call it quits completely and finally retire after 23 seasons.

Either way, James’ career is in his own hands, and not even he knows how it ends. While the Lakers have made it clear they want to be the team where he retires, the decision ultimately belongs to LeBron.

If he wants a storybook ending, a return to the Cavaliers could be on the table. He could also stay in Los Angeles and finish out his career alongside Luka and Bronny. If he wants something more daring, a move to the Golden State Warriors would certainly shake up the league.

With several options ahead, LeBron could continue playing into his mid-40s if he chooses, but no one knows where those years will unfold. For now, the Lakers can only hope for the best and do everything in their power to make him want to stay.

LeBron’s story has always been about control, legacy, and timing. Every move he has made since 2010 has shaped the NBA and shifted the balance of power across the league. As his career winds down, the next decision he makes could define his final chapter just as much as any championship ever did. Whether it ends in Los Angeles, Cleveland, or somewhere unexpected, LeBron’s last act will be on his own terms, just like the rest of his legendary career.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
