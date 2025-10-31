Lakers Injury Report vs. Grizzlies: Positive Updates For Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart

Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart have both been upgraded to probable for the Lakers’ game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting a major boost heading into tonight’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to the team, both Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart have been upgraded to probable after missing time with injuries.

“Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart have both been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in Memphis, per the Lakers,” wrote Dave McMenamin on X.

It’s a big development for Los Angeles, which has been forced to rely heavily on Austin Reaves and Jake LaRavia in the absence of their stars. If both Doncic and Smart are cleared to play, it would be a welcome boost for the team as they continue their push toward the top of the Western Conference standings.

Doncic, in his first full season as a Laker, is averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists across his first two games. He has missed the last three contests with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion but is expected to make a full recovery.

Marcus Smart, one of the Lakers’ newest additions, has missed the past two games with a quad injury. He’s been a pleasant surprise for the team this season, averaging 7.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 43.8% shooting. At full strength, he provides leadership, defense, and toughness on the perimeter.

While the Lakers are likely to get back two key guards tonight, they remain without LeBron James, who continues to deal with a nagging sciatica injury. He isn’t expected to return until mid-November at the earliest, meaning Los Angeles will have to carry on without him for now.

Fortunately, with Austin Reaves emerging as a star, it shouldn’t be a problem for the Lakers to stay competitive. Reaves has been the hero of the team so far, putting up MVP-level numbers without LeBron or Luka on the floor. Through five games, he’s averaging 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists on 52.5% shooting.

Against the Grizzlies tonight, the Lakers will need all hands on deck to secure a win. Not only will they be facing a tough Western opponent, but this matchup also marks the start of the NBA Emirates Cup, adding even more significance to the contest.

At 3-2, the Lakers have held their own despite multiple injuries and lineup changes. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies present one of their toughest challenges so far, but with Doncic and Smart returning, Los Angeles has a chance to make a statement and strengthen its position early in the season.

Ultimately, health will determine how far this team can go. The Lakers rely on their stars more than most, and that means keeping LeBron, Luka, and Reaves consistently on the court is the only way they’ll reach their full potential.

If Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart both return tonight, the Lakers will finally get a real glimpse of what this roster can do at full strength. With Austin Reaves playing the best basketball of his career and the defense tightening up, this game could mark a turning point for Los Angeles early in the season. The road ahead is long, but if the Lakers can stay healthy and keep building chemistry, there’s no reason they can’t rise to the top of the West once everyone is back on the floor.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images “They Would Get The Police To Escort You Out”: Kevin Durant Slams Fans On Social Media Amid Intense Exchange
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like