Lakers’ Realistic And Dream Targets Have Been Revealed By An NBA Analyst

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting start to the 2025-26 campaign. Coming off their latest 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles has improved to 3-2 on the season.

This is largely a positive sign considering that the Lakers managed to win without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, given the team’s aspirations to contend for a title this season, the outlook isn’t as promising.

Currently, the backcourt pairing of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves appears to be solid. With Doncic sidelined, Reaves has really taken charge of the offense, showcasing that he deserves to be considered a star in the league. With the summer signings and key roster pieces also developing chemistry with the main rotation, the Lakers appear to be a more cohesive unit.

But what does this mean for their future?

Although LeBron James is scheduled to return mid-November, with an injury like sciatica, there will be uncertainty about his availability and consistency during the season. Keeping that in mind, the Lakers still find themselves in a position where they are required to make some upgrades to remain in the title picture.

To facilitate this, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey revealed two trade targets that the Lakers could consider acquiring this season.

When speaking about a more realistic trade scenario, Bailey revealed that Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges could be a potential target.

“The old rumors of the Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Jerami Grant never made much sense (because Rui Hachimura is probably better right now), but that is a position that could use a jolt,” Bailey wrote. “And L.A. may have enough movable contracts (along with a draft pick) to get a forward like Miles Bridges without necessarily giving up Hachimura.”

While Bridges could be a solid pickup, it is unlikely that he would be able to move the needle significantly. With an average of 18.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 39.3% shooting overall, Bridges is only marginally more productive than Rui Hachimura at this stage in the season.

Given Hachimura’s ability to contribute, along with the development of other key role players, adding Bridges may not necessarily be the roster upgrade the team would expect. In light of this, Bailey acknowledged that the Lakers’ dream target, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, may be more impactful.

“But if the Lakers are going to use draft picks, they should put together all they can to chase Lauri Markkanen,” he suggested. “His shooting and finishing around the rim would pair perfectly with Luka Doncic’s playmaking. And those two would form a championship-caliber duo to lead this team beyond the LeBron James era.”

Markkanen boasts the offensive versatility and agility to be a solid running mate next to Doncic, even after James’ retirement. Additionally, averaging 34.7 points and 8.0 rebounds on 50.0% shooting overall, with 42.4% from deep this season, he would be a major boost to L.A.’s offense.

The Jazz forward has been heavily linked with the Lakers this year. Although no such deal has materialized, potentially because Utah intends to build the team with him as a vital part of the core, the notion of Markkanen being paired with Doncic is truly intriguing.

How Can The Lakers Acquire Lauri Markkanen?

As mentioned earlier, acquiring Lauri Markkanen may be a challenge at this stage because of the Jazz’s current trajectory. However, a potential trade near the deadline may not be out of the question.

The Lakers would be required to create a sizable trade package with meaningful draft compensation to tempt the Jazz into considering a deal. Given that the Lakers can have one tradeable draft pick (2031 or 2032), Los Angeles may be forced to exhaust their abundance of expiring contracts.

An earlier trade idea had presented a package featuring Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and the 2031 first-round pick. Considering Markkanen’s 51-point outburst recently, however, a trade package of this nature may not come close to satisfying the Jazz.

When considering that the Lakers’ trade assets are relatively underwhelming, the only one with enough value to draw serious trade interest now is Austin Reaves.

Reaves has been spectacular to start the season. With an average of 35.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, the 27-year-old is playing at an All-Star level. Since his contract is considered team-friendly, valued at $13.9 million, the Jazz may have a keen interest in acquiring him. But given how significant he is to the Lakers’ rotation, the Purple and Gold may not pursue this deal.

Acquiring Markkanen could be highly beneficial in helping the Lakers prepare for a title push. But if it requires Los Angeles to part with Reaves at this particular point in time, this move may be counterproductive.