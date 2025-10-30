Lakers Player Ratings: Austin Reaves Puts Up Another Epic Performance With Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner

The Los Angeles Lakers flirted with disaster on Wednesday night, nearly surrendering a 20-point lead before Austin Reaves once again grabbed the spotlight with a game-winning masterpiece. His step-through runner at the buzzer capped a 28-point, 16-assist tour de force that lifted the injury-depleted Lakers to a 116-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent all sidelined, Los Angeles leaned on precision ball movement, sharp shooting, and Reaves’ relentless control of the offense. Jake LaRavia’s red-hot shooting and Deandre Ayton’s steady interior presence anchored the supporting cast, while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt brought hustle on both ends.

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was resilient, as the Lakers escaped a furious late rally to grab one of their grittiest wins of the young season. Let’s provide a rating for every Laker who made the floor on Wednesday night.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 1 REB, 16 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 9-24 FG, 3-11 3PT, 7-7 FT, 40 MIN

Reaves was the center of this victory, controlling tempo and orchestrating nearly every offensive set. His combination of scoring, facilitation, and composure was elite, carving up Minnesota’s defense with well-timed pick-and-roll reads.

The final possession, an off-balance floater to beat the buzzer, cemented his status as the team’s closer and leader right now. Few guards in the league are playing with his current rhythm and confidence, and the Lakers are very fortunate to have him.

Jake LaRavia: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 10-11 FG, 5-6 3PT, 2-5 FT, 37 MIN

LaRavia couldn’t miss, turning in a near-perfect shooting performance that stretched Minnesota’s defense to its breaking point. His spacing was invaluable, repeatedly bailing the Lakers out of stalled possessions with timely threes and strong rebounding from the wing.

He looked composed, fluid, and confident, a performance that firmly solidifies his growing role in the rotation. at this rate, JJ Redick might have no choice but to continue giving LaRavia minutes on the floor.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 8-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

Ayton provided balance and consistency inside, finishing efficiently around the rim and controlling the glass on both ends. His chemistry with Reaves was on full display, as the duo executed seamless pick-and-rolls that generated easy points.

While he wasn’t dominant defensively, his positioning and rebounding stabilized the frontcourt when things got tense. Ayton is coming under pressure for his lack of physical dominance at times, but he had a very good game against a tough Minnesota frontcourt.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Hachimura started aggressively, attacking mismatches and punishing smaller defenders with his midrange game. Though he cooled off later, his early scoring helped set the tone and keep the Lakers’ offense flowing.

He continues to prove he can be a reliable complementary scorer alongside the guards, and he has to maintain this role once Luka and LeBron come back because the West is completely loaded.

Dalton Knecht: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 7-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-1 FT, 36 MIN

Knecht gave the Lakers valuable bench scoring, igniting the second unit with energy and aggression. He moved well off the ball, cutting decisively and taking advantage of the attention drawn by Reaves and LaRavia.

His defensive activity was a pleasant surprise, highlighted by two strong weak-side blocks that swung momentum. No doubt, the Lakers needed the 15 points that came from Knecht tonight.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

Vanderbilt did the dirty work by hustling, rebounding, and contesting shots, even as his offensive production remained limited. His 12 rebounds were critical in halting Minnesota’s second-chance opportunities.

While his turnovers occasionally hurt the Lakers’ rhythm, his effort level never dipped, and his presence kept the defense functional. It wasn’t the best game by Vando, but his impact was felt during his 26 minutes.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 13 MIN

Fresh off a knee injury, Hayes brought energy in limited minutes, showing mobility and rim protection. He set solid screens and contributed some quick passing sequences from the high post.

Though not heavily involved offensively, his defensive timing provided a quiet boost during the bench’s best stretch. Perhaps Hayes can start earning some more minutes if he can challenge Ayton’s motor.

Nick Smith Jr.: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT, 10 MIN

Smith played with confidence, looking for his shot early and providing brief offensive sparks. However, his decision-making wavered under defensive pressure, leading to a few rushed possessions.

Still, his aggressiveness remains encouraging for a young guard still learning to fit within the system.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Bronny logged a short cameo and didn’t register in the box score. He continues to find situational minutes as he adjusts to NBA pace and spacing, and his defensive awareness remains a promising foundation.