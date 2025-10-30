LeBron James And Luka Doncic React As Austin Reaves Nails Game-Winner After Nearly Bottling 20-Point Lakers Lead

The Lakers' superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic react to Austin Reaves' buzzer-beater to avoid choking 20-point lead against the Timberwolves.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
LeBron James And Luka Doncic React As Austin Reaves Nails Game-Winner To Avoid Bottling 20-Point Lakers Lead
Credits: Imagn Images

LeBron James and Luka Doncic were overjoyed to watch Austin Reaves take over the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers in their absence and lead them to a thrilling win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Austin Reaves just hit a buzzer-beater in a game where the Los Angeles Lakers made it evident that they’re playing without their two best players. If it wasn’t for Reaves, the Lakers would’ve bottled a 20-point lead against a Timberwolves team playing without Anthony Edwards.

The game finished at 116-115, as No. 15 for the Lakers hit a floater and sealed their victory in the final seconds of the game. Reaves had an exceptional game from a playmaking standpoint, scoring 28 points, 16 assists, and a rebound as well, shooting 37.5% from the field and 27.2% from the three-point line.

This was his worst shooting game this season, but he was an ace playmaker throughout and made the one shot that mattered the most. Reaves has averaged 35.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.9 % from the three-point line.

 

Jake LaRavia was the other star that shone bright for the Lakers. The power forward had a career game, scoring 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting (89% from the field) and grabbing eight rebounds. DeAndre Ayton also had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Even though the Lakers struggled without James and Doncic, they were able to figure out a functioning system and edge out the Timberwolves. Both superstars reacted to the win through their social media handles.

Doncic posted a goat emoji on X right after the game ended, indicating how highly he thinks of Reaves’ game.

 

“A-MUTHAF**KIN-R!!!!!!!!!!!!!” James wrote on his X, passionately celebrating the buzzer-beater. Both gentlemen can see that Reaves is becoming a true first option in their absence and is really showcasing his full potential.

 

But it should not be forgotten that the Lakers almost let this get out of their hands. With six seconds to go in the game, it was unclear whether the Lakers would be able to pull this one out, as they’d let Julius Randle go on a ten-point run towards the end.

The former Knicks star put up 33 points, five rebounds, and six assists, shooting 50% from the field and 57.1% from the three-point line. He had a stellar game, bringing Minnesota back from the jaws of defeat with a 14-2 run, but Reaves had other plans. Reaves seems to have become a player for the big moments after dominating the stat sheet over the last few games.

The former undrafted free agent was challenged by head coach JJ Reddick to take up ownership and leadership of the locker room. He was asked to look at this team as his team, as much as one thinks it is Doncic’s team or James’ team. It looks like Reaves, who’s also playing towards a potential supermax contract, took it to heart.

Now he’s laying it all out on the court, and the head coach could not be happier. With a lot of holes in their game and a lot of faces missing from the court, the Lakers would appreciate adding this one to the win column.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: Austin Reaves Puts Up Another Epic Performance With Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like