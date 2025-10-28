Austin Reaves Reacts To Scoring 92 Points Within 48 Hours; Insider Says This Is A Gigantic Week For Lakers Star

Over the past 48 hours, Austin Reaves has gone from a dependable role player to one of the most unstoppable scorers in basketball. In two games without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Reaves erupted for 92 points, including a career-high 51 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the 127-120 win over the Sacramento Kings, followed by 41 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the 122-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the back-to-back scoring explosions, Reaves admitted the experience left him wired, in the post-game press conference:

“Last night was fun. I didn’t sleep much, just kind of wired. I was talking to my brother at 3 a.m., and I don’t know what time it was over there. He was awake and kind of just was like, what the hell just happened? That was much more fun because we won. It’s not as sweet when you don’t win.”

Through four games, Reaves is averaging 35.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.9% from three. The 25-year-old guard has looked completely in control as the primary creator for Los Angeles, showing patience, confidence, and the kind of polish usually reserved for elite All-Stars.

With LeBron sidelined until mid-November and Luka recovering from a minor calf strain, Reaves has embraced the spotlight and thrived in it.

Reaves’ hot streak comes at a critical time, both for the Lakers and for his own career. He’s currently on a $13.9 million deal with a $14.9 million player option for next summer, which he is widely expected to decline. If he keeps playing like this, he could be in line for a maximum contract extension, something NBA insider Tim Bontemps recently addressed on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“In all seriousness, if I’m Austin Reaves and his agent, this is a gigantic week for him. It’s a real opportunity for him to try to establish himself as a guy who should 100% get a max deal next summer. That’s what this season is about. In a lot of ways, for Austin Reaves, this season is about how much money he can prove he deserves to get next summer.”

“He had a bad playoffs. There were a lot of questions coming out of that series against Minnesota about just how much he should get paid next summer. Austin and his camp immediately turned down the extension from the Lakers, as they should have. It was not realistic for him to sign for four for 89 or whatever the number was.”

Bontemps also pointed out that Reaves faced questions after a shaky playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where his scoring dipped and his defensive impact was inconsistent.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have seen both the upside and the challenge of relying on Reaves as their primary engine. His 51-point masterpiece against Sacramento showcased his ability to take over games, while the 41-point outing against Portland highlighted how much help he still needs. The shorthanded roster struggled with turnovers, poor spacing, and cold shooting, but Reaves’ effort never wavered.

What’s clear is that Reaves has officially arrived as more than just a role player. He’s proving he can be a top-two scoring option on a contending team, even if temporarily. His combination of poise, shot-making, and playmaking has drawn comparisons to stars like Manu Ginobili and Brandon Roy, guards who blended intelligence with fearlessness.

For a player who went undrafted just a few years ago, Reaves’ rise is nothing short of remarkable. He’s no longer the Lakers’ hidden gem; he’s their backbone while the stars heal. And if he keeps this up, the ‘hillbilly Kobe’ nickname might start to sound more like prophecy than punchline.

Right now, Austin Reaves isn’t just filling in; he’s building a resume worthy of a max deal, and perhaps, a much bigger role in the Lakers’ long-term future.