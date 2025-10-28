Megan Thee Stallion Steals The Show With Outfit At Mavericks-Thunder Game

Megan Thee Stallion was in attendance at the American Airlines Center on Monday for the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Megan, of course, showed up to support her boyfriend and Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, but ended up stealing the show with her outfit.

Megan, who sat courtside, wore a white tee and brown pants while donning a cowboy hat.

Megan Thee Stallion attending the Mavericks-Thunder game in Dallas tonight. pic.twitter.com/pZbyqeiO90 — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) October 28, 2025

This is the second Mavericks home game that Megan has attended this season, as she made the trip for the opener against the San Antonio Spurs as well. Perhaps the 30-year-old intends to be a somewhat regular attendee to support her boyfriend.

Megan and Klay first sparked dating rumors when the latter unintentionally appeared in a picture that the former had posted on Instagram in early July 2025. They then made the relationship official not long after, when they made their red carpet debut at the first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16.

After the gala, Megan spoke glowingly of Klay as a partner, and these two certainly seem to be going strong at the moment. Getting back to this game, the Grammy Award-winning rapper was asked how many points the five-time All-Star would score for the Mavericks on the night, and she gave a hilarious response.

“He better drop all of them,” Megan said. “… He’s gonna do his best.”

How many pts Klay dropping? Megan Thee Stallion: “HE BETTER DROP ALL OF THEM” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0dfnJA58VK — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 28, 2025

Unfortunately, Klay did not have the best of games. The 35-year-old put up eight points (3-11 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and one block as the Mavericks lost 101-94.

Klay has had a pretty rough start to this 2025-26 season. He is averaging just 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc.

While Klay would be frustrated by his struggles on the court, he at least appears to be enjoying himself off it. Megan hilariously tried to make him do food reviews recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

This relationship with Megan has led to us seeing more of Klay off the court than ever before. He has kept to himself in the past, but that’s not an option anymore when you’re dating a celebrity like her.

What also comes with dating a rapper is that they might release a song or two about you. Megan released her newest single, “Lover Girl,” on Friday, and it appears to be an ode to Klay. Here’s a line from the first verse that caught attention.

“I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me.”

Megan sure seems to have locked in. Klay and the 1-3 Mavericks will be in action next against the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. It will be interesting to see if Megan shows up for that contest as well.