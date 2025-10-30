Lakers Nearly Blow 20-Point Lead Until Austin Reaves Buzzer-Beater Against Timberwolves: Instant Reaction

Austin Reaves delivered yet another signature moment in his breakout season, burying a drifting 12-footer at the horn to lift the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-115 escape against the Minnesota Timberwolves. What looked like a comfortable fourth-quarter cushion dissolved into chaos as Minnesota ripped off a stunning 14-2 run, but Reaves, who piled up 28 points and a career-high-tying 16 assists, refused to let the Lakers squander a 20-point second-half lead.

With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent all unavailable, Reaves assumed full control of the offense, relentlessly orchestrating pick-and-rolls with Deandre Ayton and finding shooters in stride. Minnesota countered behind the tough shot-making of Julius Randle (33 points) and Jaden McDaniels (30 points), but the Lakers’ makeshift lineup held its composure just long enough.

Even as Anthony Edwards watched from the sidelines, talking trash and energizing his teammates, Reaves stole the spotlight once again, proving that his scorching scoring stretch wasn’t a fluke but a continuation of his ascent. Let’s dive into the major talking points of this game.

Reaves Takes Over As Lead Playmaker – Again

Reaves was asked to be both the Lakers’ engine and stabilizer, and he delivered with one of the most complete games of his career. His control in the pick-and-roll, slithering into midrange pockets, probing until help arrived, and firing darts to shooters kept L.A.’s shorthanded offense afloat.

His 28 points came on aggressive shot-making, but the 16 assists defined the night, repeatedly punishing Minnesota’s overcommitments. In the final possession, Reaves didn’t wait for the game to come to him; he went and took it.

Attacking downhill out of isolation, he rose into a soft runner that dropped as time expired, punctuating a performance that blended poise, creativity, and star-level responsibility. Even with scouting reports now centered on him, Reaves continues to dominate the court as the best player every night.

Jake LaRavia Delivers A Career Night In Relief

Jake LaRavia was nearly flawless, exploding for 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-6 from deep. With defenses tilted toward Reaves and Ayton, LaRavia operated as the perfect release valve, spacing the floor, timing his relocations, and punishing Minnesota rotations.

His confidence surged as the game went on, helping the Lakers build their 20-point cushion late in the third. Beyond the scoring, LaRavia played within the flow, cutting when defenders ball-watched, making quick reads, and never forcing shots.

His efficiency jolted the Lakers’ offense during critical stretches when Minnesota threatened to shift momentum. Performances like this are more than flashes; they signal a growing reliability Los Angeles desperately needs with so many playmakers sidelined.

Minnesota’s Furious Rally Nearly Steals The Game

The Timberwolves refused to fold, turning a 112-101 deficit with four minutes left into a 115-114 lead behind Randle’s physicality and McDaniels’ timely shooting. Randle muscled his way to 33 points, including the go-ahead finger roll with 10.2 seconds remaining.

McDaniels, meanwhile, torched the Lakers for 30, repeatedly punishing late closeouts and mismatches. Minnesota’s late push showcased resilience and shot-making depth, especially without Anthony Edwards.

But it also underscored how thin the margin for error becomes for a Lakers team missing defensive anchors. In the end, their rally came one stop short, but it nearly rewrote a game the Lakers had controlled for most of the night.

Shorthanded Lakers Find Just Enough Across The Rotation

With four primary ballhandlers sidelined, the Lakers pieced together a rotation built on grit and improvisation. Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 10 boards, serving as Reaves’ primary pick-and-roll partner and providing the interior presence L.A. desperately needed.

Dalton Knecht chipped in 15 bench points, and Jaxson Hayes returned from injury to provide energy and rim pressure despite limited minutes. Defensively, Los Angeles had stretches of strong discipline, hands in passing lanes, smart switching, and consistent rebounding contributions, particularly from Jarred Vanderbilt (12 boards).

But the late-game slippage revealed just how thin the margins are without LeBron, Luka, Smart, and Vincent orchestrating the chessboard. Still, the Lakers found enough supplemental contributions to survive a furious Minnesota comeback and secure a win that could easily have slipped away.