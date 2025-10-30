Jake LaRavia Ain’t Buying Anthony Edwards’ Trash Talk

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves was an action-packed affair as Jake LaRavia and Austin Reaves led the Purple and Gold to victory. With LaRavia enjoying a breakout performance in a Lakers uniform, the young forward earned several plaudits. In the process of his phenomenal outing, he also became the subject of some trash talk from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

During the fourth quarter, there was a lull in the game as Julius Randle stepped up to shoot free throws. At this point, a fan in the crowd could be heard yelling, “Who is No. 12?” in an effort to distract LaRavia, who was part of the rebounding lineup.

Edwards, who was on the bench with an injury, joined in by saying, “That’s what I’m saying! I don’t know!”

Hilarious moment from Ant-Man tonight… Fan yells “who is number 12?!” Ant yells back “that’s what i’m sayin” 😭😭

The playful moment went viral online as fans shared videos of the exchange. While Edwards garnered some reactions from the fans, it did very little to deter Jake LaRavia. Focused on the game, LaRavia missed the brief exchange with Edwards.

After the game, however, the 23-year-old took note of Anthony Edwards’ trash-talking attempts and responded to the post on his Instagram story, simply stating, “Cap.”

Although there wasn’t much of an exchange between the two players during the game, Edwards’ comment could be interpreted as a form of recognition. With Jake LaRavia becoming more comfortable with his role on the Lakers, the Purple and Gold increasingly look like a more formidable unit.

JJ Redick And Austin Reaves Praise Jake LaRavia

The Lakers’ star performer in Wednesday night’s win was undoubtedly Austin Reaves. However, Jake LaRavia also deserved some acknowledgment for his contributions. Having posted 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block on 10-for-11 shooting from the field, the 23-year-old was outstanding in his role as a starter.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick made an encouraging statement while addressing LaRavia’s performance. He said, “It’s very early in his Laker career, but clearly his best game as a Laker. I’m really happy for him, and I showed them something the other day, I think it was the Amazon video about reference points. And for Jake as a Laker, this game now is a reference point.”

Along with Redick, even Reaves was impressed with LaRavia, who provided crucial support in the absence of the team’s main superstars.

“Jake was monstrous,” Reaves stated. “I think that was the best basketball game I’ve seen him play since he’s been in the league.”

As one of the key summer signings, Jake LaRavia is certainly living up to expectations as a role player. With his two-way potential and offensive versatility being put on full display on Wednesday night, the 23-year-old could see increased minutes in upcoming matchups.