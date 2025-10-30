Kenny Smith Compares Austin Reaves’ Current Run To ‘Linsanity’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been nothing short of spectacular as of late. Coming off another incredible performance featuring a game-winning shot to secure the 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Reaves deserves the hype.

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James out of the lineup with injuries, Austin Reaves has stepped up as the leader of the team. Former NBA player Kenny Smith acknowledged Reaves’ rise to stardom after the game while speaking on “Inside The NBA.”

While breaking down the moments leading up to the game-winning shot, Smith said, “That split happens, and now you’re in the teeth of the defense. You can have a pass and/or shot. He had both, and he said, ‘No. I am the new Jeremy Lin, I am Baby Luka, and I am shooting this shot to win.'”

Smith draws an interesting comparison between Austin Reaves and Jeremy Lin, particularly to Lin’s ‘Linsanity’ phase with the New York Knicks.

Lin’s otherworldly performances during that period became a cultural phenomenon. With him becoming the driving force for the team, the Knicks even reached the playoffs in the 2011-12 season.

Over an 11-game run during the ‘Linsanity’ stretch, Jeremy Lin averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

In comparison, Reaves’ current stretch of form over five games has seen him average 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game, shooting 52.5% overall, with 38.5% from three-point range.

While the comparison could make sense, the rest of the panel did not necessarily agree with Smith’s comments, as Ernie Johnson added, “The Jeremy Lin comment is a little bit of a stretch.”

Everyone disagreed with Smith’s statement, primarily because Reaves hasn’t been a sudden revelation like Lin. However, the former NBA player continued to defend his stance, highlighting how unbelievable Reaves has been this week.

Austin Reaves Is The Star The Lakers Needed

The 2025-26 season is a small window of opportunity for the Lakers to make the most of LeBron James’ final years in the NBA and bring a title to Los Angeles. Although the pair of James and Luka Doncic has the potential to be successful, L.A. has routinely been overlooked as a serious contender due to the lack of a third star.

In this regard, Austin Reaves’ sudden rise could see him placed as the piece in the puzzle that the Lakers desperately needed.

While Reaves has cemented his position as a member of the team’s core, there were lingering doubts about his ability to take over the offense. With some historic performances in the last few games, the 27-year-old has dispelled any doubts, proving several naysayers wrong.

Even with injuries plaguing the roster, the Lakers have managed to improve to 3-2 on the season, placing them alongside some of the top teams in the Western Conference. With Reaves’ sustained brilliance and Doncic’s imminent return, the Lakers could be gearing up for a winning streak in the near future.