Kenny Smith Compares Austin Reaves’ Current Run To ‘Linsanity’

With Austin Reaves' current form garnering mass attention, Kenny Smith noted how it was reminiscent to Jeremy Lin's 'Linsanity' era.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been nothing short of spectacular as of late. Coming off another incredible performance featuring a game-winning shot to secure the 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Reaves deserves the hype.

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James out of the lineup with injuries, Austin Reaves has stepped up as the leader of the team. Former NBA player Kenny Smith acknowledged Reaves’ rise to stardom after the game while speaking on “Inside The NBA.”

While breaking down the moments leading up to the game-winning shot, Smith said, “That split happens, and now you’re in the teeth of the defense. You can have a pass and/or shot. He had both, and he said, ‘No. I am the new Jeremy Lin, I am Baby Luka, and I am shooting this shot to win.'”

Smith draws an interesting comparison between Austin Reaves and Jeremy Lin, particularly to Lin’s ‘Linsanity’ phase with the New York Knicks.

Lin’s otherworldly performances during that period became a cultural phenomenon. With him becoming the driving force for the team, the Knicks even reached the playoffs in the 2011-12 season.

Over an 11-game run during the ‘Linsanity’ stretch, Jeremy Lin averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

In comparison, Reaves’ current stretch of form over five games has seen him average 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game, shooting 52.5% overall, with 38.5% from three-point range.

While the comparison could make sense, the rest of the panel did not necessarily agree with Smith’s comments, as Ernie Johnson added, “The Jeremy Lin comment is a little bit of a stretch.”

Everyone disagreed with Smith’s statement, primarily because Reaves hasn’t been a sudden revelation like Lin. However, the former NBA player continued to defend his stance, highlighting how unbelievable Reaves has been this week.

 

Austin Reaves Is The Star The Lakers Needed

The 2025-26 season is a small window of opportunity for the Lakers to make the most of LeBron James’ final years in the NBA and bring a title to Los Angeles. Although the pair of James and Luka Doncic has the potential to be successful, L.A. has routinely been overlooked as a serious contender due to the lack of a third star.

In this regard, Austin Reaves’ sudden rise could see him placed as the piece in the puzzle that the Lakers desperately needed.

While Reaves has cemented his position as a member of the team’s core, there were lingering doubts about his ability to take over the offense. With some historic performances in the last few games, the 27-year-old has dispelled any doubts, proving several naysayers wrong.

Even with injuries plaguing the roster, the Lakers have managed to improve to 3-2 on the season, placing them alongside some of the top teams in the Western Conference. With Reaves’ sustained brilliance and Doncic’s imminent return, the Lakers could be gearing up for a winning streak in the near future.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Lakers’ Realistic And Dream Targets Have Been Revealed By An NBA Analyst
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like