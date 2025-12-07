Zach LaVine Throws Shade At Kings Coaches And Teammates Following 42-Point Outing Against Heat

The Sacramento Kings snapped their four-game losing streak with a 127-111 win over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Saturday. Zach LaVine was the star of the show with 42 points against the Heat, and this performance came days after he recorded just two points in Wednesday’s 121-95 loss to the Houston Rockets.

When asked postgame about going from two to 42 points, LaVine threw some shade at his Kings teammates and the coaching staff.

“I can do that any night if they give me the damn ball enough,” LaVine said, via Cyro Asseo.

LaVine, who had five rebounds, one assist, and one steal to go with those 42 points against the Heat, seems to think he hasn’t always been given the opportunities to shine this season. The numbers don’t necessarily indicate that being the case.

LaVine is averaging 15.1 field goal attempts per game this season. The 30-year-old was putting up 17.1 attempts per game over the last four seasons, so we’re not exactly looking at a big dip here.

Another point to note is that LaVine’s 23.6% usage rate is the highest on the Kings. So, the two-time All-Star can’t really complain about not getting the ball.

These comments do show, though, that LaVine, who is averaging 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26, isn’t a happy camper. The 6-17 Kings have been terrible this season, and he has gotten a fair bit of blame for it.

Kings GM Scott Perry is reportedly desperate to trade LaVine. It is said that Perry believes the guard is a big reason why the team has struggled defensively this season. Their 119.2 defensive rating ranks 26th in the NBA, and you’re not going to win too many games when you’re that bad on defense.

Not long before this report came out, LaVine had gotten into a heated exchange with a Kings fan during the 112-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 26. The fan later revealed he was criticizing the guard because he wasn’t playing any defense.

A change in scenery could definitely help LaVine. We came up with the three best landing spots for him, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up on any of those teams.

Even if LaVine is shipped out of town, though, there is no saving this Kings season. They are set to miss the playoffs again, and it seems like forever ago now when they were a feel-good story in the 2022-23 season.

The Kings had ended their long 16-year playoff drought in that campaign. Despite the Golden State Warriors eliminating them in the first round, there was optimism about the future.

The Kings haven’t gotten back to the playoffs since, though, and Perry, who was hired in April 2025, has a big job on his hands. They have reportedly made everyone available for trade except Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, as they enter another rebuild. Here’s hoping Kings fans don’t have to wait another 16 years to see their team in the playoffs again.

We’ll see the Kings in action next against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7 PM ET.