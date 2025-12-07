Lakers Primed To Get Back To Winning Ways As Luka Doncic Returns Against 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers roll into Philadelphia tonight looking a lot more like themselves again, mostly because Luka Doncic is finally back in the lineup.

After dropping Friday’s game in Boston 126–105 with both Doncic and LeBron James sidelined, the Lakers sit at 16–6 on the season and a strong 9–3 on the road. That loss was just their second defeat in the last 10 games, and it showed exactly how thin the margin gets when their two stars aren’t on the floor. Austin Reaves poured in 36 points and eight assists, but without Doncic’s on-ball creation, the offense never really settled, and Boston ran away early.

Tonight’s visit to the 13–9 Philadelphia 76ers closes out a three-game East Coast swing. The 76ers just picked up their third straight win by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 116–101 on Friday, riding a 22-point night from Quentin Grimes and a deep bench that dropped 61 points. Even with all their injuries, they’ve found a way to stay dangerous behind Tyrese Maxey, who’s quietly putting up 31.6 points and 7.1 assists per game on 46.7% shooting and 38.2% from three.

For the Lakers, the headline is simple: Luka’s back. After missing the last two games while in Slovenia for the birth of his second daughter, Doncic is expected to return and reclaim his usual workload. He’s been the engine of everything Los Angeles does, averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists on 47.8% shooting and 3.7 made threes per night. MVP numbers in every sense. His duel with Maxey is the main event: two top-five scorers, both running virtually every possession for their teams.

The rest of the Lakers’ health report is a mixed bag. Marcus Smart (left lumbar muscle strain) has already been ruled out again, extending a frustrating run on the shelf after back spasms cost him the last few games. LeBron James (right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis) is officially questionable, still dealing with the nerve and foot issues that kept him out for the first 14 games and then again vs. Boston. Even if he plays, it’s fair to expect the training staff to watch his minutes carefully, especially after the 40-year-old’s scoring streak of 1,297 straight double-digit games just ended in Toronto two nights earlier.

That means the Lakers will again lean heavily on the “other” guys who’ve quietly been brilliant all year. Reaves is up to 29.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, carrying a star-level offensive load whenever Luka or LeBron sits. Deandre Ayton has settled in as a dependable third option, averaging 15.4 points and 8.7 boards and giving Los Angeles a vertical spacing threat in pick-and-roll with Luka. The formula is clear: let Doncic and Reaves control the tempo, spam two-man actions with Ayton, and trust the depth to bring enough shooting and energy around them.

Philadelphia’s injury situation is just as important to this matchup. Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) and Paul George (left knee injury) are both listed as game-time decisions, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain) and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) remain out. The Sixers have survived this stretch by turning Maxey loose and trusting Grimes, Jabari Walker, and VJ Edgecombe to hit shots and defend like crazy. When they’re hitting threes (they went 17-for-40 from deep in Tuesday’s blowout of Washington), they can run anyone off the floor.

From the Lakers’ perspective, the path to a win starts with not letting this become another track meet. Philly loves to push the pace when Maxey gets loose in transition; Los Angeles has to make them grind in the half-court, where Doncic can hunt mismatches and force switches on his terms. The Lakers’ size advantage with Ayton and Rui Hachimura should matter on the glass, especially if Embiid sits again.

Defensively, JJ Redick’s group has to live with Maxey hitting a few tough pull-ups while taking away the role players. Expect Smart’s absence to put more on Reaves, Vincent, and perhaps even Bronny James as perimeter defenders, but the Lakers can compensate by staying out of rotation and trusting Ayton to guard in drop coverage instead of switching everything.

Even on the road, this sets up as a game the Lakers should feel good about. They’re deeper than the 76ers right now, they finally get their MVP candidate back, and they’ve been one of the league’s best road teams so far at 9–3. Meanwhile, the 76ers are riding a three-game winning streak but are still shorthanded and asking Maxey to carry a massive nightly load.

Prediction: if Doncic plays his usual minutes and LeBron gives them anything close to 25–30 minutes, the Lakers have too much shot creation and size. Expect a competitive game, but Los Angeles should be favored to snap Philadelphia’s streak and head back home with a statement road win.