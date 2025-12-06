Lakers Injury Report: One Player Out, One Questionable vs. 76ers

The Lakers released their updated injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the 76ers, offering a mixed set of developments as they look to bounce back on the road. With key contributors still managing various issues, the team enters Philadelphia hoping for improved availability compared to earlier in the week.

LeBron James (right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis) is listed as questionable, while Marcus Smart (left lumbar muscle strain) has been ruled out. Smart will miss his second straight game, and James’ status will likely be a game-time decision as the team continues to evaluate his mobility and discomfort.

James’ designation comes after he missed the Lakers’ previous game while dealing with both sciatica and ongoing foot arthritis. At 40 years old, his workload continues to be carefully managed, and the team remains cautious with any flare-up. His availability has become a nightly variable as the Lakers balance competitiveness with long-term health.

One positive update for Los Angeles is Luka Doncic, who is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games for the birth of his child. He is expected to return to the lineup without restrictions, providing a much-needed boost offensively.

Meanwhile, for the 76ers, there are three notable listings: Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as day-to-day, Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) is out, and Trendon Watford (adductor) remains out. Their availability, especially Embiid’s, will play a major role in shaping the matchup, especially against a Lakers team nearing full strength.

After battling injuries all season, players have been in and out of the rotation for both teams, but the Lakers have clearly handled it better this season. At 16-6, it has been a true group effort for Los Angeles, led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Together, they have elevated the Lakers to contender status, and the wins just keep coming.

In Thursday’s victory over the Raptors, the Lakers even managed to pull off the upset while missing several starters, serving as the latest proof that they can compete with any team in the West.

Tomorrow, it remains to be seen if the Lakers can keep their momentum going. It is their first game in Philadelphia this season, and it will be a challenge whether Embiid plays or not.

As usual, it will take solid execution and maximum effort to secure the win on Sunday, but the odds are in their favor with an almost clear injury report. Now, if Marcus Smart can get healthy, the Lakers can finally operate with a full rotation once again.

Assuming the Lakers can take advantage of their improving health, this stretch could become a pivotal point in their season. The group has shown resilience through every setback, and another strong performance on Sunday would only reinforce their rise in the Western Conference. With one key piece still sidelined and another working his way back, the path forward is challenging, but the momentum is firmly on their side.

