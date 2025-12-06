Anthony Davis Set To Play For Mavericks As Team Releases Updated Injury Report

Mavericks clear Anthony Davis to play while P.J. Washington is questionable and Daniel Gafford doubtful vs Houston.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts from the sideline in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Mavericks released their updated injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Rockets, presenting a mix of encouraging news and lingering concerns as they continue to navigate a stretch filled with key absences.

Anthony Davis is not listed on the injury report and is expected to be available, giving the Mavericks a significant boost in the frontcourt. Cooper Flagg is also available (right thumb splint), while P.J. Washington is listed as questionable (right ankle sprain). Daniel Gafford is doubtful (right ankle injury management), while three players remain out: Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management), and Dante Exum (right knee injury management).

In the newest development, Klay Thompson (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful, putting his status in jeopardy for an already short-handed ball club. The four-time champion was hitting his stride after a rough start, averaging 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 36.6 percent shooting. Tonight, the Mavericks will have to play without him, but they still have enough to get the job done.

The return of Davis is especially important for Dallas as he works to regain rhythm after recent struggles and a brief injury scare. With his minutes trending upward and his impact growing, the Mavericks hope his presence can stabilize both ends of the floor tonight. He will be looking to bounce back after one of the worst performances of his career on Friday (two points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one block on 11.1 percent shooting).

Additionally, P.J. Washington’s status could be a major boost for Dallas. The Mavericks have leaned heavily on his versatility this season, but he has not played since facing the Lakers on November 28. His availability could significantly influence the team’s approach, especially with Gafford trending toward another absence.

Overall, the Mavericks are cautiously optimistic about their future. With Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg healthy, they have the firepower to make serious noise in the West, but instability remains a real issue for them. With so many players in and out of the lineup, consistency has been rare, and the team has struggled to keep up.

Still, even at 8-16, the Mavericks are not ready to give up. When healthy, this team has real talent, and there were flashes of that potential during a recent three-game win streak.

Tonight, they will have their hands full against a red-hot Rockets team that currently ranks second in the West. It will be a difficult task to slow down that squad, but they have a chance to compete with them barring any last-minute setbacks.

Stability remains the missing piece for Dallas, but getting key players back on the floor is an important step toward building momentum. The talent is in place, and the flashes have shown what this group is capable of when healthy. Tonight offers another opportunity to move in the right direction, and a strong showing against one of the league’s hottest teams would be a meaningful sign that progress is finally taking hold.

Nico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
