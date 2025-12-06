Warriors Expected To Make A Major Trade At Deadline, Brandin Podziemski Could Be In Play

The Warriors may be approaching a pivotal moment in their season as speculation grows about a potential major move at the trade deadline. With the team still searching for stability and consistency, the idea of reshaping the roster has started to gain traction.

In recent discussions, there has been increasing belief that Brandin Podziemski could be one of the names involved if the Warriors pursue a significant trade. At just 22, his development has been impressive, but a rising market value has also made him a realistic piece to monitor as the front office evaluates long-term options.

This season, in 23 games, Podziemski is averaging 12.3 points (career high), 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 43.6 percent shooting. Amid serious injuries and other setbacks, he has been a reliable scorer in the backcourt and a key rotation player.

Over the years, however, Brandin has consistently emerged as a top trade candidate in Golden State due to his inexperience and perceived replaceability. As a former nineteenth overall pick, Podziemski can net a decent return in any package, and the Warriors believe he may be enough to help them acquire a true game-changer.

The conversation reflects a growing sense of urgency around Golden State, which finds itself at a crossroads as February approaches. Whether Podziemski becomes part of a larger move remains unclear, but the noise surrounding his future continues to build, and the Warriors appear open to exploring every possibility.

With two years and 9.2 million dollars left on his contract, Podziemski brings starter-level production at a reduced cost, making him especially valuable for win-now teams with limited cap space. The only question is which teams are in a position to add him.

As a young sharpshooter who has learned from some of the best, Podziemski can help several teams reach their goals, especially offensively. The Bucks are an obvious example. If they offer a package built around Kyle Kuma or Bobby Portis, they could end up with Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga as a way to increase their depth and add to their asset pool.

The San Antonio Spurs are another potential fit for Brandin. With an abundance of assets and a young superstar in Victor Wembanyama still developing, they could swap one of their own players (maybe Stephon Castle) for a proven scorer like Podziemski and future draft picks.

The possibilities are endless for the Warriors, but it is important for them not to make any more mistakes with the roster. Trading Podziemski, while maybe necessary, is also a major risk for a team firmly in win-now mode.

But with the Warriors sitting at eighth in the West (11-12), the urgency is rising to make a move and salvage what is left of Stephen Curry’s career. Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green have been huge for this team, but they alone are not enough, and time is running out.

Golden State’s front office understands the magnitude of the decisions ahead, and the coming weeks will determine whether they reshape the roster or ride out the season with what they have. Podziemski’s name will not disappear from the rumor mill anytime soon, and his value ensures teams will keep calling. How the Warriors respond will define their path, and the stakes have rarely been higher for the franchise.