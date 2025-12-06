Steve Kerr Gives A ‘Realistic’ Timeline For Stephen Curry’s Return To Warriors Action

Steve Kerr gives a realistic timetable for Stephen Curry returning to action for the Warriors after potentially missing five-game stretch due to injury.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to the Houston Rockets bench during a break in the action in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to the Houston Rockets bench during a break in the action in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors are severely short-handed tonight as Stephen Curry, along with five other veteran players, were not available in their matchup against the Cavaliers. Before the game, while addressing the Warriors’ injury situation, Steve Kerr gave an optimistic update on Stephen Curry.

“I talked to Rick yesterday. Steph’s doing well. Yeah, he started back on the court yesterday, and so everything’s going well, “ said Kerr before facing the Cavaliers tonight. “Yeah, it’s realistic for sure,” he responded when asked if Curry would stick to the expected timeline.

The baby-faced assassin had been sidelined with a quad contusion since the Warriors faced the Rockets on November 26. Having missed three games since before tonight, Curry did not join the Warriors on this road trip and stayed back to rehabilitate.

Initially, the Warriors were hoping to have him back by the Timberwolves game at the Chase Center next week. Now they seem optimistic that Curry will match that timeline and be ready to play after the end of this road trip.

The Warriors veteran is still playing at an elite level despite being 37 years old. He is averaging 27.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds this season while shooting 39.1% from the three-point line in the 16 games he has played this season.

The Golden State Warriors have a 9-7 record in those 16 games; meanwhile, they have a 2-5 record when Curry is absent. Therefore, the Warriors team members and fans are eagerly awaiting his return from injury.

Meanwhile, six other veterans, including Al Horford, could return in tomorrow’s game against the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back sequence of games.

“I don’t even know who was on the questionable list. I know there were a lot of guys, but a lot of guys are out tonight. I can tell you that. Dre’s out. Jimmy’s out. Melt’s out. Al’s out. Seth is out.” 

“I’m optimistic that most of them will be able to play tomorrow. But I’m not sure yet. So, we’ll see. We’ll see tomorrow,” said Kerr during the conference.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors seemed to have the game in control (88-77 with a little over six minutes left on the clock). But anything could happen as the Cavaliers fought back to cut it to a three-point difference with less than two minutes left on the game clock (94-91) after the Warriors went dry on the offensive end down the stretch.

It is noteworthy to point out that all season, the Warriors have been complaining about random role players from teams playing without their star players going off against them to beat them through the regular season.

And now, without six of their key stars in tonight’s game, the Warriors somehow managed to pull off this nervy 99-94 victory over the Cavaliers to improve their record to 12-12 for the season.

The Warriors will face the Bulls tomorrow, and most of the veterans missing today against the Cavaliers are expected to return tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors can add another win to their record in Curry’s absence.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
