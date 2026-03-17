Tim Thomas Explains How He Saved Stephon Marbury From Getting Robbed By Rapper Prodigy

Tim Thomas has seen both sides of NBA life. The games, the contracts, the spotlight. And then the off-court reality that few players talk about openly. During a recent appearance on VladTV, Thomas shared a story that showed how quickly things could turn dangerous. And it involved former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury.

DJ Vlad: “There was a story about how Prodigy from Mobb Deep wanted to rob Stephon Marbury when he came to the Lloyd Banks music video shoot with you. Do you know about this?”

Tim Thomas: “Steph didn’t come. I was already there. Steph didn’t come with me. Again, being in those limos, pull up in the stretch limo. I don’t know how many people was with him, but I didn’t think he knew the atmosphere or what was going on.”

“Obviously, he knew where he was going, but it was just a lot going on on the outside when people seeing the jewels and shit like that. And then obviously, guys knew that he was affiliated with Fat Joe, you know, so that’s why it was like, nah, we gone.”

And I’m like, yo, that’s my teammate. Like, we not doing that.”

DJ Vlad: “Well, right, Stephon Marbury was close friends with Fat Joe. And 50 Cent was beefing with Fat Joe.”

Tim Thomas: “There was a lot going on.”

DJ Vlad: “When I talked to Tony Yayo about the various beefs, he said the Terror Squad beef was pretty much the worst of it. You know, all these Puerto Ricans in New York and the Bronx made it difficult out here.”

The story reflects a different side of the NBA world.

Players often moved through spaces where sports, music, and street culture overlapped. Those environments carried energy but also risk, especially during an era when rivalries in hip hop could spill into real-life situations.

Thomas knew how to read those moments.

He also revealed that this was not an isolated experience. In the same conversation, he spoke about being surrounded in Detroit by armed individuals during another tense situation. He also shared stories about being on Kobe Bryant’s so-called high school ‘kill list,’ and turning down an 18 million dollar deal from Adidas as a teenager despite massive offers that included cash, cars, and housing.

Those moments show the range of experiences he lived through. From high-stakes endorsements to dangerous off-court encounters, Thomas operated in spaces where decisions had real consequences. The Marbury story stands out because it highlights something simple.

Awareness can prevent problems before they begin.