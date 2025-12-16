Warriors Trade Watch: Two Untouchable Stars, Draymond Green’s Potential Trade, Players Who Could Be Traded

The Golden State Warriors are stuck in the worst place you can be in December, good enough to tease, messy enough to panic. They’re 13-14 through 27 games, sitting 8th in the West, and the season has already turned into a weekly identity crisis.

The instability is the story. Steve Kerr has already used 15 different starting lineups, with injuries and inconsistent role production forcing constant rotation roulette.

Even when Stephen Curry goes full superhero, like the 48-point, 12-three night against the Trail Blazers, the Warriors still walked out with a 136-131 loss.

With the trade deadline looming, the front office has to decide what’s sacred and what’s expendable. So let’s rank the entire roster into buckets: the two untouchable stars, the Draymond Green situation, and every player who could realistically be moved.

Untouchable Stars

Stephen Curry

Steph Curry is still the entire engine. He’s putting up 29.6 points per game, shooting 48.4% from the field, and he’s at 41.2% from three this season. And we just saw him drop 48 with 12 threes against the Trail Blazers, basically screaming, “I’m not done yet.”

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler also lands in the untouchable bucket because the Warriors didn’t bring him in to “see what happens.” He’s giving them 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 51.0% from the field, and he’s one of the only guys on the roster who can create something out of nothing when teams load up on Curry.

Draymond Green’s Potential Trade

Draymond Green

This is where the whole trade conversation gets spicy, because the reporting basically draws a hard line: Jake Fischer has said the only player the Warriors would actually be willing to move Draymond for is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That doesn’t mean a Giannis deal is realistic tomorrow. It means the Warriors still view Draymond Green as core DNA, even with all the chaos, and they’re not flipping him for a “good player.” They only do it if it’s a franchise-altering monster.

On the court, Draymond’s stat line looks modest: 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 39.4% from the field, but the Warriors’ identity still runs through him defensively and emotionally. If he ever gets moved, it’s because the Warriors decided to blow the roof off the building, not because they want a different role player mix.

Players Who Could Be Traded

Jonathan Kuminga

If the Warriors do anything meaningful, Jonathan Kuminga sits at the center of it. Steve Kerr has already publicly acknowledged the “here or somewhere else” reality, and Kuminga becomes trade-eligible on January 15. He’s at 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 43.8% from the field, and the messy part is the fit more than the talent.

Brandin Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski is one of the easier young guards to sell in trade talks because he already plays like a real rotation piece, he rebounds well for his position, makes quick reads, and competes defensively. For the Warriors this season, he’s averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Moses Moody

Moses Moody is the kind of wing teams ask about because he plays hard, defends, and can hit shots when he’s in rhythm. He’s averaging 11.6 points and shooting 41.6% from the field, which makes him a believable “rotation piece who pops in the right environment” trade chip.

Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield’s value is simple and always stays in demand, shooting gravity. He’s at 8.0 points per game on 41.2% from the field, and if a contender wants a quick-fix floor spacer, he’s one of the easier names to sell in a package.

De’Anthony Melton

Melton fits the “defense-first guard who can swing a playoff matchup” mold, even if the offense comes and goes. He’s averaging 9.0 points with 1.5 assists, but he’s at 35.5% from the field, so the selling point in talks is more about pressure defense than box-score scoring.

Al Horford

Al Horford is basically the veteran connector piece, the guy who can calm lineups down, talk on defense, and keep the frontcourt functional. The production has been light, 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds on 32.1% from the field, so any trade value comes from trust, experience, and salary structure more than current numbers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jackson-Davis is a developmental big who gives the Warriors rim-running and energy minutes. He’s at 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 56.6% from the field, and that efficiency is what makes him interesting as a low-cost add-on in a larger deal.

Quinten Post

Post is the “modern big” lottery ticket, a big body who can stretch the floor and survive in rotation minutes. He’s averaging 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds on 44.1% from the field, and if a team believes in his shooting long-term, he’s the type that can quietly boost a return.

Gary Payton II

Payton’s offense doesn’t drive anything, but his defense absolutely can. He’s at 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the field, and his value in trade talks is that “put him on their best guard for 18 minutes” role that playoff teams always hunt.

Gui Santos

Santos is more of a depth-wing flyer than a centerpiece in any conversation. He’s averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds on 40.0% from the field, and he mostly works as a small sweetener if the Warriors need to balance value across a bigger package.

Seth Curry

Seth’s role is clean, bench shooting and instant spacing when the offense stalls. He’s at 7.0 points and 1.5 assists while shooting 66.7% from the field so far, which screams small sample, but it also highlights what he’s there for: buckets in short bursts.

Pat Spencer

Pat Spencer has turned into a real rotation guard for the Warriors because he plays with pace and makes quick decisions. He’s averaging 7.4 points and 3.2 assists on 45.4% from the field, and that “steady backup creator” profile can absolutely get real interest around the deadline.

Will Richard

Richard is a young, low-cost guard who can defend a little and space the floor, the exact kind of name teams like to take a swing on. He’s at 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 53.3% from the field, and he’s the type who becomes more valuable the moment a team believes it can expand his role.