Steve Kerr Gives Jonathan Kuminga A Reality Check Despite Acknowledging His Ambition And Talent

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr are known to have a strained relationship. Although Kuminga has been projected as one of the most talented young players in the league, he has been frustrated with his role on Golden State’s roster.

On this note, while speaking on 95.7 FM’s “Willard & Dibs“, Kerr addressed Jonathan Kuminga’s situation. While praising the 23-year-old forward, Kerr also gave Kuminga a dose of reality.

“He’s obviously a guy with a lot of ambition, which I love. He wants to be a star. He’s got the ability that gives him that hope and gives us that hope,” Kerr said. “There has to be a consistent level of play in order to achieve that.”

Kerr’s statement acknowledges Jonathan Kuminga’s ambition and talent, but it also lays a realistic foundation for when these aspects can be viewed meaningfully.

He continued by emphasizing the importance of being consistent in the NBA by saying, “We’re talking about the best basketball league in the world. So the consistency has to be there for us. If it’s not there, then it makes it much more difficult for me to give him consistent minutes and give him starts.”

Steve Kerr addressed Kuminga’s frustrations in the past, stating that starting off the bench is expected for every player returning from injury.

Since returning, Kuminga is averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds on 30.0% shooting from the field. Considering how underwhelming the forward’s performances have been lately, such as his four-point outing as a starter against the Cavaliers, he may struggle to cement his place in the starting lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga Receives Glowing Review From Jimmy Butler

Aside from receiving another eye-opening remark from Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga has also gained some positive feedback lately. With Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler providing a positive review of Kuminga’s ambitions on the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Dub Talk“, the future remains bright for the 23-year-old.

“He [is] way better than I was at that age,” Butler said. “The upside, the ceiling, it’s all of that. Now, what I will say is that I’ve been in his position, as in like starting, not starting, just got a deal … But he wants to be great. So, he’s asking all the right questions. He’s saying what he sees. ‘Yo, I need to learn how to do this?’ That’s all you can ask from anybody.”

“He wants to do it right, whatever you ask him to do,” Butler continued. “You want him to play the five? You think JK wants to play the damn five? No. But … he’s going to ask, ‘How could I play the five, be effective, win my minutes, and help us win?’ And that’s who JK is. And it’s my job to help as often as I can.”

Although the primary point of contention regarding Jonathan Kuminga’s position in the rotation has been the role clash between him and Jimmy Butler, the veteran forward still sees himself as a mentor for the 23-year-old. This appears to be largely promising for the Warriors, as the veteran core understands the importance of the young players stepping up at different points during the regular season.

Jonathan Kuminga’s talent is undeniable at this point. Unfortunately, his inconsistency weakens his case for being a starter.

Although Kuminga has maintained a positive outlook on his situation, it is evident why he is frustrated. With this situation giving rise to several trade rumors, the notion of the 23-year-old being on the way out of the Bay Area seems to be gathering traction.