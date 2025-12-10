Steve Kerr Reveals Stephen Curry May Be Paired With Key Roster Piece In New Backcourt Rotation

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been sidelined with a quad injury for an extended period of time. While there is some optimism about seeing Curry return to the lineup in time for the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr faces other challenges.

Stephen Curry’s return is bound to have an impact on the rotation, especially on guards like Pat Spencer, who could see a change in playing time. With this in mind, Kerr revealed his plans for the backcourt rotation on 95.7 FM The Game’s “Willard & Dibs“.

“I’m actually kind of looking forward to getting them on the court together. That can be fun,” Kerr said. “Well, we’ll have to find out [what Spencer’s role is when Curry returns]. I mean, I’m not going to take away all of his minutes. I can tell you that I’m definitely going to play him with Steph some, and we’ll see.”

In Stephen Curry’s absence, Pat Spencer has become a noteworthy presence in the Warriors’ rotation. While he had already established himself as a tough defensive presence owing to his lacrosse background, the guard has also emerged as a significant contributor on the offensive end.

“Some of it will depend on matchups, how well we can hold up defensively, the three guys we put with [Spencer and Curry],” Kerr continued. “All of that has to be determined. But the way Pat is playing, the way he’s impacting winning, the way he’s impacting the competitive spirit of the team, I have to keep playing him. I mean, we’re winning, and he’s a huge part of that.”

Spencer has played a critical role in helping the Warriors stay competitive. Given that the team has enjoyed a two-game winning streak behind some clutch performances by the guard, it is safe to say that he has been one of their best players in this recent stretch.

Could Stephen Curry And Pat Spencer Start Against The Wolves?

According to recent reports, Stephen Curry didn’t travel with the team during their road trip, opting to focus on his recovery. Given his recovery timeline, Curry should be available to return for the game against the Wolves, thus securing his position in the starting lineup.

While Stephen Curry’s place in the rotation is guaranteed, the same cannot be said for Pat Spencer.

Spencer only became a starter in the last two games. Although his performances have been elite, including a career-high 19 points to go with four rebounds and seven assists, there is a case for him to be relegated to the bench unit.

However, given that Spencer is also a reliable playmaker, there remains a case for the Warriors to send Will Richard or Buddy Hield to the bench instead.

It would appear that Kerr has some tough decisions to make on this matter. But considering the quality of players he has at his disposal, the Warriors head coach would undoubtedly view this as a good problem to have.

With a 13-12 record, Golden State is currently placed eighth in the Western Conference standings. With the hopes of making a title push, the Warriors will look to improve their position by securing a win at home against Minnesota on Friday, Dec. 12.