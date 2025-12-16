Victor Wembanyama Shares Blunt Assessment Of Knicks Ahead Of NBA Cup Final

Victor Wembanyama offered a candid take on the Knicks while previewing the NBA Cup Final matchup.

Nico Martinez
Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama offered a blunt assessment of the New York Knicks while speaking with Chris Haynes ahead of the NBA Cup Final. Looking ahead to tonight’s showdown, he pointed to their style of play as something that stands apart from the more polished systems seen elsewhere.

“They don’t play a brand of basketball as sophisticated as the Miami Heat or the Thunder,” said Victor. “But their physicality is top in the league, so it’s a very tough team to play against.”

Not every team is built the same, and Wembanyama knows that better than anyone. In just a few short years in the league, he has faced many different teams with varying play styles.

In Wembanyama’s eyes, the difference between the Knicks and teams like the Heat and Thunder is stark. Miami and Oklahoma City lean on structure, spacing, and execution, getting everyone to buy into a system much bigger than themselves. The Knicks’ methods, while simpler, are often just as effective. They simplify the game and turn it into a physical battle, where they often outwork their opponent. It is not always pretty, but it is deliberate, and it has made New York one of the league’s toughest matchups. In fact, that identity helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Finals back in May.

As a young team still finalizing its own identity, the Spurs will have to decide what brand of basketball they want to play. Wembanyama is clearly leaning one way, but the Knicks have had a lot of success this season at 18-7. They clearly have a formula that works, even if it is not as refined as you would expect from a team sitting high in the standings.

Either way, the contrasting styles will be on full display in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where the Spurs and Knicks meet for a chance to make history and win some money in the process. Coming off an upset win over the Thunder, who are 24-2, Wembanyama and the Spurs are feeling confident and will be determined to capitalize on what has been a miraculous run so far.

Meanwhile, New York enters the game looking to validate its identity in a high-stakes setting against one of the league’s most talked-about stars. With Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges, they certainly have the talent to secure the win tonight, but it remains to be seen if they have an answer for Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-4 big man recently returned from injury and helped lead the Spurs to a win over Oklahoma City with 22 points off the bench, along with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks on 54.5 percent shooting. For the season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game on 50.4 percent shooting and 35.6 percent from three.

As the NBA Cup Final approaches, the matchup feels like more than just a battle for a trophy. It is a clash of philosophies, with finesse and structure meeting force and physicality on a neutral stage. For the Spurs, it is another step in defining who they want to be. For the Knicks, it is a chance to prove their approach belongs under the brightest lights.

Nico Martinez
