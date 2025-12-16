Victor Wembanyama Explains His ‘Ethical Basketball’ Jab At OKC Thunder

Victor Wembanyama didn’t need a long speech to spark the NBA’s next great rivalry. It just took a few sentences.

After the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals, Wemby explained why the win felt like being part of ‘pure and ethical basketball.’

It didn’t take long for the NBA World to figure out who he was talking about.

“In modern basketball, we see a lot of brands of basketball that don’t offer much variety in dangers they propose to the opponents. Lots of isolation ball and, sometimes, kind of forced basketball. We try to propose a brand of basketball that can be described as more old school sometimes; the Spurs way as well. So it’s tactically more correct basketball, in my opinion.”

The Thunder came into the night as heavy favorites, riding on a 16-game winning streak and having the best record in the NBA at 24-1. The Spurs, had just got their superstar back as Wemby had missed 12 straight games with a calf strain. He came off the bench on a minutes restriction and still flipped the game on its head. In just 21 minutes, Wembanyama scored 22 points and San Antonio outscored Oklahoma City by 21 while he was on the floor.

The performance alone was loud. The comment afterward made it louder.

‘Ethical basketball’ has become internet shorthand for teams that do not rely on exaggeration or foul baiting. It is not subtle, and Wembanyama knew that. Oklahoma City has heard variations of this criticism all year, especially during its title run last season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as brilliant as he is, has been the lightning rod for those conversations, with fans and analysts regularly pointing to his knack for drawing contact and selling it.

That context is why Wembanyama’s words landed the way they did. This wasn’t a random phrase. It was a deliberate choice, delivered minutes after knocking off the defending champions on a national stage.

There was even a moment late in the fourth quarter that seemed to underline the jab. Gilgeous-Alexander kicked his legs out on a jumper and drew a foul on rookie Dylan Harper, a call that easily could have gone the other way. Spurs fans pointed to it immediately. Wembanyama didn’t need to reference the play directly. Everyone watching connected the dots for him.

Still, this wasn’t just trash talk for the sake of it. Wembanyama has always spoken about how he wants to play the game. He talks about movement, timing, defense, and trust. Against Oklahoma City, the Spurs defended without panic, moved the ball, and punished mistakes without hunting whistles. In his mind, that matters.

What makes the moment even better is how natural the rivalry feels and Wemby spoke about how this can become a future battle:

“I think we’re not quite there yet but it’s a good sign that people see that it’s possible. It’s not like we’re the second seed right now. I don’t think anybody right now can claim to have a rivalry with them in the league. They’re in their own tier, but in the future, provided that they stay just as good and we reach that level, of course it’d be great to have a rivalry. I’m very interested by it.”

Oklahoma City is young, disciplined, and terrifyingly consistent. San Antonio has the most unique player the league has seen in decades, backed by a roster that is growing with him. Both teams believe they are building something real. Both think they are doing it the right way.

Wembanyama had said days earlier that he expected to be the best player in the league when he returned. Against the Thunder, he looked every bit like someone who could stand in their way for years to come. The comment afterward wasn’t about one foul call or one game. It was a statement of identity.

If this is how the Thunder and Spurs are going to talk to each other, the Western Conference is in for a long, loud, and very entertaining future.