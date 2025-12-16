Ime Udoka Alleges Inconsistent, Poor Officiating As Controversial Calls Cost Rockets Against Nuggets

The Rockets lost 125-128 during a nail-biting game in Denver as the Nuggets pulled off a nervy win against them down the stretch in overtime.

Following the loss, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media and pointed to poor officiating as one of the key reasons why they lost this game.

“Just in general, I think it was the most poorly officiated game I’ve seen in a long time. Two have no business being out there, and the crew chief was acting star-struck. Seeing all kinds of inconsistent calls, and I’m sure we should’ve gotten a few more ticks,” said Udoka coldly.

“Keep being who we are, we’re not going to adjust to poor officials. We’ve got to do what we do, and hopefully they adjust,” said Udoka on what was his message to the team upon seeing such officiating.

Ime Udoka and Alperen Sengun were both called for a technical foul in the second quarter of the game after Udoka protested a non-call on Sengun, and a similar call was made on the other end for the Nuggets.

“Open your f**king eyes, man, open your f**king eyes,” said Udoka during the game while he protested the calls.

The game would have arguably never gone into overtime if officials had not made a controversial call with 2.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Among several other dubious calls, this one was arguably the most controversial.

The Rockets were up 114-113 in the game after Alperen Sengun scored in the clutch moment (2.3 seconds left), and the Nuggets called a timeout.

Before the ball was being inbounded, Tim Hardaway Jr. tripped on his own foot after a marginal contact with Amen Thompson. This was deemed as an away-from-the-play foul that, even after being challenged, was not overturned.

While Udoka was in disbelief, it resulted in a free throw being awarded to the Nuggets to tie the game before they missed the final inbound shot and forced overtime.

NBA fans are anticipating a hefty fine for the Rockets’ head coach for openly criticizing the officials; meanwhile, there is no accountability for the officials.

The Rockets have fallen to 18-7 for the season as a result of this loss; meanwhile, the Nuggets improved to 19-6. These two teams will face off once again on Saturday in Denver, as the Rockets just played the first of a six-game road trip that ends on Christmas.