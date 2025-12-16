Pacers Land Ivica Zubac And Veteran Wing In A Direct Trade Proposal

Ivica Zubac has looked like one of the Los Angeles Clippers‘ best players this season. Despite the team’s poor performance, including a 121-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, it is hard to overlook Zubac’s overall impact.

By virtue of being one of the team’s top performers this season, Ivica Zubac has garnered some trade interest. Although the Clippers haven’t necessarily been active in shopping the 28-year-old big man, the Indiana Pacers have been presented as a potential landing spot.

For the Pacers, the link with Zubac has primarily been an effort to fill the void left by Myles Turner‘s departure this offseason. Considering Indiana’s current position, which can be attributed to the number of injured players on the roster, adding a reliable center appears to be a priority.

Adding Ivica Zubac to the rotation could address a lot of immediate concerns for Indiana. Keeping this in mind, we present a trade package that would enable the Pacers to acquire the big man from Los Angeles. Here’s the trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: Ivica Zubac, Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jarace Walker, Bennedict Mathurin, 2029 first-round pick

Why Would The Clippers Do This Trade?

For the Clippers, this trade is an immediate means of improving their roster while also keeping their future intact. Although parting with someone as valuable as Ivica Zubac may be risky, the returns could be considered worthwhile.

Although the Pacers haven’t been particularly impressive, largely due to injuries dismantling the team, Jarace Walker and Bennedict Mathurin have been noteworthy.

Walker has positioned himself as a strong forward who is capable of playing center in small-ball lineups. While emerging as a solid defensive player, due to his long wingspan and endurance, Walker could be a great addition to the Clippers’ frontcourt, primarily as a defensive anchor.

For the 2025-26 season, Walker is averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game. While his offensive contributions don’t impress and need further development, the 22-year-old could immediately be an impact player for the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Mathurin has established himself as a young talent with a knack for scoring. Since being moved into the starting lineup in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence, Mathurin has seen a notable uptick in performance, averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 42.2% from three-point range.

Currently, the 23-year-old appears to be a talented young player. However, in the process of joining the Clippers, he could potentially become a key member of their core.

While this would be a massive investment in the future by the Clippers, given their current circumstances, they may see merit in committing to such an approach.

Why Would The Pacers Do This Trade?

For the Pacers, this trade is an effort to acquire the necessary talent to become competitive again in the following season. With Turner walking away in free agency, the Pacers suffered a significant blow to their roster. However, with the arrival of Zubac and Derrick Jones Jr., Indiana would address some of its concerns.

As mentioned earlier, Ivica Zubac has been one of the many centers identified as targets for Indiana this season. Given the team’s requirements, however, few big men in the league are as qualified as the Bosnian.

Zubac has positioned himself as one of the most reliable centers in the league. After earning All-Defensive honors last season, the 28-year-old also cemented his status as one of the best consistent two-way big men in the league.

Ivica Zubac has been one of the Clippers’ best performers this season, averaging 16.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 61.5% from the field. Given his efficiency and his consistency, he could be an elite pick-and-roll partner for Tyrese Haliburton once he returns from injury.

Meanwhile, Derrick Jones Jr. could be considered a utility hire. As a two-way wing with veteran experience, Jones Jr. could add a lot of depth to Indiana’s roster. Considering that he has proven himself to be reliable in various situations, he could help make the Pacers marginally more competitive with his defense and perimeter shooting off the bench.

For the 2025-26 season, Jones Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 53.3% shooting from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.

Indiana may see value in adding an impact player like him. When also factoring in that he is on a short-term contract, the Pacers may benefit from the added cap flexibility once his contract expires in two years.

Should The Clippers Trade Ivica Zubac?

From a general perspective, trading Ivica Zubac wouldn’t be considered a wise decision. As one of the best players on the roster, parting with Zubac would effectively spell the end of the Clippers’ season, pointing toward a potential rebuild.

However, given the team’s current standing, it would also be fair to assume that Zubac is their most valuable trade asset. While the superstar pair of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard has value, due to their age, they may not garner as much interest. Meanwhile, Zubac is in his prime. Given his performances, several teams would be willing to acquire him at a higher price.

Thus, trading Ivica Zubac may not be advisable, but it could be a last resort move for the Clippers if they undergo a rebuild. Considering the direction the team is headed in, a roster overhaul would not be out of the question.