Most Consecutive Games Played Among Active NBA Players: Mikal Bridges Is A True Iron Man

The modern NBA doesn’t have many players who will be on the court no matter what, as modern trends like load management, tanking, and a generally conservative approach to athletes’ health mean most top stars miss multiple games each season. No current All-Star even appears on the list of active players with the most consecutive games played, which highlights the problem even more.

Players who show up game-after-game without fail should be rewarded, as it’s becoming rarer to see players complete a full season of 82 games without missing time. Mikal Bridges is the king of availability, missing 0 games in his eight-year NBA career so far. His Iron Man streak goes back to his high school and college days, so the New York Knicks forward is completely unfamiliar with what it feels like to be on the sidelines while his team has to play without him.

Only five NBA players have played 82 or more games straight as of March 17, 2026, with only three who are in the 100s.

10. Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers – 71

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The Blazers are likely going to make the NBA Play-In Tournament as the No. 9 or No. 10 seed, so his contributions have impacted winning enough for him to amass such a streak.

9. Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets – 74

If Reed Sheppard hadn’t received multiple DNPs over his rookie career, he would likely have a longer streak for consecutive games played. He missed his last game in March 2025, while playing all games this season as the best Houston Rockets guard option after Fred VanVleet’s injury. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the franchise that’s eyeing a deep run in the NBA playoffs.

8. Royce O’Neale, Phoenix Suns – 74

One of the most underrated pieces on the current Phoenix Suns roster is veteran forward Royce O’Neale. O’Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while being always available to suit up for a franchise looking to make a Playoff run in April. He hasn’t missed time since March 2025 and hopes to play all 82 games this season.

7. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors – 81

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is eyeing a big payday in the summer as his rookie contract becomes extension-eligible after the season. He’s averaged 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this year, becoming an exceedingly reliable member of the rotation with room to grow.

If availability is one of the best skills of a modern NBA player, his streak of consecutive games should play a significant role in deciding what contract he gets in the summer or in the offseason of 2027.

6. Kris Dunn, LA Clippers – 82

LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn is in his second season with the franchise and hasn’t missed a game since March 2025. He’s been available for every game this season, playing a crucial role as a rotational two-way guard.

While he has a habit of antagonizing the stars he guards, he’s also a reliable veteran the team can depend upon, especially with all the injuries and roster upheaval they’ve dealt with. He’s averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season.

5. Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns – 85

Suns big man Oso Ighodaro has only been listed as inactive twice in his career, while also receiving multiple DNPs during his rookie season last year. However, he’s emerged as a rotational mainstay for the No. 7-seeded Suns, averaging 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over the course of this season.

Ighodaro has made himself indispensable, and unless the Suns have an offseason makeover that makes Ighodaro redundant, he will continue racking up games on this streak.

4. Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves – 88

The only All-Star caliber outside Bridges to be on this list is Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle. He hasn’t missed a game this season, with his consecutive games streak stretching back to February 2025, when he missed the entire month with an injury. Since then, Randle has been available for the contending Timberwolves without a snag.

While his minutes have recently been trimmed down amid a rough stretch on the court, Randle has become an ever-present member of their starting lineup even while others move around due to injuries and absences.

3. Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards – 149

Bub Carrington joined the Washington Wizards with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While the second-year guard is still working on becoming an efficient scorer, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over his career, he’s already earned one distinction rare for players on tanking teams.

Carrington is yet to miss a game in his career, with the Wizards choosing to play him limited minutes while tanking but still giving him minutes, like his 12-minute cameo in their 125-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors last night.

2. Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs – 171

Julian Champagnie has emerged as a crucial role-player for the 50-18 San Antonio Spurs this season, starting 54 games this season while averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. He hasn’t missed a game since becoming a regular rotation player for the Spurs in the 2023-24 season, where he played 74 total games.

Unless Champagnie suffers an injury or suddenly falls out of the rotation, he’s likely to continue building this streak through his first-ever Playoff appearance with the Spurs this season.

1. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks – 624

Bridges is the poster boy of iron men in the NBA, as the 29-year-old forward never missed games. One of the reasons the Knicks paid a huge sum of six first-round picks to acquire him in 2024 was that he’s a dependable two-way player who will make sure he’s available.

Bridges has averaged 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season, but is currently in a rut. He’s averaged 6.5 points on 32.0% shooting over the last six games and will hope his constant availability translates back into constant production as the Knicks enter the final stretch of the 25-26 regular season.