Bam Adebayo Says He Hated Erik Spoelstra In His Rookie Year

Since being drafted in 2017, Bam Adebayo has become one of the most crucial players in the Miami Heat‘s rotation. Having achieved many things with the franchise, it goes without saying that the big man has been a key member of the team’s core.

Having earned the trust of Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo seems to have a close relationship with the Miami Heat head coach. However, during an appearance on “The Young Man and The Three” podcast, Adebayo hilariously revealed how he used to hate Spoelstra back in his rookie season.

“First of all, this is the one competitive moment I have with Spo [Spoelstra] when I first got there,” Adebayo recalled. “We’re in training camp, and I’m on the red team. So we got the first unit, the second unit, and the younger guys on another JV team basically. I’m competitive, so I don’t care who’s out there; I want to win.”

“So we’re losing, and I’m pissed, like I’m hot. I remember the next day, he came to me. We were all having a film session. He [Spoelstra] was like ‘You think you’re above being with the red team?'”

Adebayo recalled being shocked by Spoelstra’s reaction. Considering that he just wanted to win, the Heat star believed he was misunderstood. Regardless, the reaction itself was enough to change Adebayo’s impression of the Heat head coach.

Given how close Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra are today, however, it is evident that the two managed to clear up the misunderstandings and work through the problems.

Bam Adebayo Credits Udonis Haslem For His Growth

Although Bam Adebayo had a contentious relationship with Erik Spoelstra early in his career, later in the podcast, Adebayo credited Udonis Haslem for helping him earn more playing time under Spoelstra.

“Thank god for UD,” Adebayo said. “We need more vets in this league like him because he changed my whole mindset when it came to Spo. As I said, I hated this man. When I used to go to practice, I used to really get irritated by looking at him. It was that bad.”

“Sitting at the end of the bench, he [Haslem] was always just like, ‘Young fella, just be ready so when your name gets called, you go out there, and you prove it to him that you’re supposed to be out there.'”

“He used to piss me off a little bit, too,” Adebayo admitted. “I used to be like, ‘Man, whatever, bro.’ Obviously, listening to that, I wanted to let people know that I love the work, I love the grind, like the process. And I got my opportunity.”

Bam Adebayo added that Haslem would note that his name would be at the top of the list every time, as Spoelstra gave him a bigger role in the rotation. Given that Haslem was effectively his mentor at this point, the veteran forward’s advice had a massive impact on Adebayo’s development.

Adebayo eventually announced himself as a key rotation piece in his third season, when he earned his first All-Star selection. Now, as the franchise cornerstone, averaging 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, Bam Adebayo seems committed to leading the Heat to another NBA championship.

The Heat are currently placed fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-8 record. Given that they are only half a game behind the third-seeded Toronto Raptors, Miami will look to secure a win in their upcoming game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Nov. 5.