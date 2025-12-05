Bam Adebayo Says He Hated Erik Spoelstra In His Rookie Year

Although Bam Adebayo seems to have a strong relationship with Erik Spoelstra today, the Heat center revealed that this wasn't always the case.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Since being drafted in 2017, Bam Adebayo has become one of the most crucial players in the Miami Heat‘s rotation. Having achieved many things with the franchise, it goes without saying that the big man has been a key member of the team’s core.

Having earned the trust of Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo seems to have a close relationship with the Miami Heat head coach. However, during an appearance on “The Young Man and The Three” podcast, Adebayo hilariously revealed how he used to hate Spoelstra back in his rookie season.

“First of all, this is the one competitive moment I have with Spo [Spoelstra] when I first got there,” Adebayo recalled. “We’re in training camp, and I’m on the red team. So we got the first unit, the second unit, and the younger guys on another JV team basically. I’m competitive, so I don’t care who’s out there; I want to win.”

“So we’re losing, and I’m pissed, like I’m hot. I remember the next day, he came to me. We were all having a film session. He [Spoelstra] was like ‘You think you’re above being with the red team?'” 

Adebayo recalled being shocked by Spoelstra’s reaction. Considering that he just wanted to win, the Heat star believed he was misunderstood. Regardless, the reaction itself was enough to change Adebayo’s impression of the Heat head coach.

Given how close Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra are today, however, it is evident that the two managed to clear up the misunderstandings and work through the problems.

 

Bam Adebayo Credits Udonis Haslem For His Growth

Although Bam Adebayo had a contentious relationship with Erik Spoelstra early in his career, later in the podcast, Adebayo credited Udonis Haslem for helping him earn more playing time under Spoelstra.

“Thank god for UD,” Adebayo said. “We need more vets in this league like him because he changed my whole mindset when it came to Spo. As I said, I hated this man. When I used to go to practice, I used to really get irritated by looking at him. It was that bad.”

“Sitting at the end of the bench, he [Haslem] was always just like, ‘Young fella, just be ready so when your name gets called, you go out there, and you prove it to him that you’re supposed to be out there.'”

“He used to piss me off a little bit, too,” Adebayo admitted. “I used to be like, ‘Man, whatever, bro.’ Obviously, listening to that, I wanted to let people know that I love the work, I love the grind, like the process. And I got my opportunity.”

Bam Adebayo added that Haslem would note that his name would be at the top of the list every time, as Spoelstra gave him a bigger role in the rotation. Given that Haslem was effectively his mentor at this point, the veteran forward’s advice had a massive impact on Adebayo’s development.

Adebayo eventually announced himself as a key rotation piece in his third season, when he earned his first All-Star selection. Now, as the franchise cornerstone, averaging 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, Bam Adebayo seems committed to leading the Heat to another NBA championship.

The Heat are currently placed fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-8 record. Given that they are only half a game behind the third-seeded Toronto Raptors, Miami will look to secure a win in their upcoming game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Nov. 5.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Wild Trade Idea Sees Lakers Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo Without Giving Up Austin Reaves
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like