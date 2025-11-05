Warriors Injury Update: 3 Stars Ruled Out In Key Pacific Division Matchup

Golden State’s stars are sidelined, forcing young players to step up in a key matchup.

Vishwesha Kumar
2 Min Read
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts in the 3rd quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images.

The Golden State Warriors will be severely shorthanded in their crucial Pacific Division clash against the Sacramento Kings, with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all ruled out.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the Warriors, who are 5-3 to start the season and facing one of their early tests without their stars. Stephen Curry’s absence was expected after he revealed postgame that he’s been battling flu-like symptoms. Despite scoring 28 points in the win over Phoenix, Curry admitted he was running on empty. However, Kerr immediately shut down any chance of Curry playing against Sacramento. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler Also Out

Curry’s absence isn’t the only setback. Both Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler have also been ruled out for the Kings game, leaving the Warriors without their emotional and defensive leaders.

Green, who’s been dealing with hamstring tightness, did not play the second half against Phoenix, and team officials confirmed he’ll be sidelined for precautionary reasons. Butler, who logged just 14 minutes in the first half, is suffering from lower back soreness and will also miss the contest.

Brandin Podziemski, who has been a steady presence off the bench, is also questionable. The team is expected to make a game-time decision on his availability.

With three stars sidelined, Kerr said he’s looking forward to seeing how the rest of the roster responds. Expect Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield to take on expanded roles, while Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis should see extra minutes.

The Warriors’ depth will be tested against a fast-paced Kings team that thrives on energy and transition offense. But even with three key veterans out, Golden State’s focus remains the same — survive, compete, and wait for their leaders to return healthy.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM PT at Chase Center, and all eyes will be on how the Warriors respond without their championship core on the floor.

Vishwesha Kumar
