Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Set To Make Season Debut vs. Pelicans

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Pelicans after missing time with a hamstring injury.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) warms up before a game against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

De’Aaron Fox is finally ready to suit up for San Antonio. After missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury, the Spurs guard is expected to make his debut Saturday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Sources tell me that Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox will make his season debut on Saturday night, at home, against the New Orleans Pelicans,” Shams Charania said on NBA Today. “He’s gone through his final workouts and preparation after rehabbing an off-season hamstring injury. But today’s his ramp-up day for Saturday’s debut.”

Fox played in 17 games for the Spurs last season after arriving in a midseason trade, but he only shared the floor with Victor Wembanyama in five of them. Now, with a clean bill of health and a full runway ahead, San Antonio is finally getting a real look at its backcourt of the future.

“Fox is the first of some returns here for the Spurs,” Shams added. “Dylan Harler as well as Luke Kornet are working their way back as well. So, reinforcement and depth here will be on full display for the Spurs pretty soon. Even more critically, a potentially long runway now with Victor Wembanyama and Fox.”

The Spurs got off to a quick start this season, winning their first five games to secure a high spot in the standings. While the season is still young, it’s already remarkable progress for a team that went 22-60 just two seasons ago.

Unfortunately, the Spurs’ streak ended this week with back-to-back losses to the Suns and Lakers. Victor was harassed defensively, leading to his worst games of the season so far.

Tonight, against the Rockets, San Antonio will face another tough challenge. But if they can hang on and secure the win, it will put them in a good spot for Fox’s return on Saturday.

The 27-year-old guard has had limited playing time with the Spurs, but the brief flashes he’s shown have been highly encouraging. Last season, in 17 games after the trade, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 44.6 percent shooting.

This time, with a healthy team, Fox could be in store for a career year, and his impact could elevate the Spurs to a higher status in the West.

For the Spurs, just like every other team, availability is everything. They are finally getting healthy for the first time this season. As Victor Wembanyama continues his ascension, he’ll now have the proper support to make San Antonio a truly competitive team. While they still have a lot to prove, the belief inside the locker room is that the best is yet to come.

Saturday’s game will be the first glimpse of this team at full power this season, and fans are right to expect a show. The real question is, what can we expect from them in April, May, and June?

That’s where Fox comes in. With his speed, shot creation, and veteran experience, he gives the Spurs exactly what they need to take that next step. The potential is there, and now the pieces are finally in place. If Fox and Wembanyama can stay healthy and build chemistry, San Antonio might just be a serious threat when it matters most.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham speaks with guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Darvin Ham Explains How Trading For Russell Westbrook Gutted Lakers; Blames 1 Key Reason For Failure
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like