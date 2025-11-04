NBA Insider Doubts If LeBron James Can Fit On The Lakers Now; Mentions Trade And Buyout

LeBron James is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup in mid-November, but not everyone believes his return will be seamless. Michael Pina of The Ringer raised serious questions about how LeBron will fit in with this new-look Lakers team, one that’s thriving without him. In a bold piece, Pina went as far as to suggest that the Lakers might find themselves stuck in a difficult situation where a trade or even a buyout could become part of the discussion.

“If you’re James, what does sacrifice look like? Beyond a reduction in touches and shots, with shorter stints and fewer minutes, where does he primarily exist on the court? At what point are there diminishing returns with the ball in James’s hands while Doncic is in the game?”

“Like, LeBron shouldn’t take minutes from someone like Marcus Smart, who provides defensive toughness and makes spontaneous winning plays, right? It’d be jarring to see him essentially fill the hole that Jake LaRavia is sitting in. Rui Hachimura makes sense as a stretch 4 and Austin Reaves is an ideal secondary ball handler.”

“Trading LeBron seems unlikely, and it’s hard to imagine a buyout. This is such a strange situation, and the better Luka plays, the more uncomfortable it’ll be. How much humility should a king be willing to show?”

That statement alone sent shockwaves through NBA circles. The idea of LeBron, arguably the greatest player in basketball history, being questioned for his on-court fit and minute allocation is rare. But the Lakers’ situation this season is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The Lakers have started the 2025–26 season strong, sitting at 6–2 and riding a four-game winning streak despite being without LeBron for all eight games and missing Luka Doncic for half of them. They currently rank 7th in offensive rating, with Redick’s system emphasizing ball movement and pace, and it’s working.

Austin Reaves has blossomed into a star in LeBron’s absence, averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.3 assists while shooting nearly 49% from the field. Luka Doncic, who’s played just four games, has been putting up video-game numbers: 41.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on 54.5% shooting. Reaves has already recorded a 50-point game, a 40-point outing, and even a buzzer-beater victory. Doncic has three 40-point games himself.

With this kind of chemistry between Luka and Reaves and role players like Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart excelling in defined roles, inserting a 40-year-old LeBron James into the mix will require careful balance.

It’s a fair question. LeBron will turn 41 in December, and the Lakers must manage his minutes carefully to avoid fatigue or injury later in the season, particularly after he missed significant time last year with a foot issue. Even if Redick wanted to keep him in a primary playmaking role, it could slow down the system that’s currently clicking with Doncic and Reaves sharing ball-handling duties.

If LeBron is willing to adjust, perhaps operating as a hybrid forward who plays off the ball, sets screens, cuts to the rim, and focuses on defense, he could extend both his career and the Lakers’ success. But if he insists on running the offense through him, the spacing and tempo could suffer.

The Lakers aren’t about to trade or buy out LeBron, but the fact that such ideas are even being mentioned speaks volumes about how much this team has changed. Luka Doncic is now the centerpiece, Austin Reaves is blossoming, and JJ Redick’s ‘Laker basketball’ doesn’t revolve around a single superstar anymore.

For the first time in two decades, the question isn’t whether a team can survive without LeBron James, it’s whether it might be better off that way.