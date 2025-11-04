John Salley Believes The Mob Framed Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups finds himself in trouble with the authorities at present, but John Salley firmly believes he is innocent. Billups has been charged in an illegal poker operation tied to the mafia, and Salley shared his thoughts on the situation during an interview with Joe Andaloro.

“I don’t believe any of it,” Salley began. “… What I said to Gilbert [Arenas] was, isn’t it amazing they show three guys that we have heard of out of 30? Show the 30 from the mob. If you’re going to show those three guys because they’re professional athletes, if you’re going to use that as the case, show the mafia.

“I know Chauncey doesn’t know how to make a table that you can see through,” Salley said. “I know he doesn’t have cards you can see through. I know he doesn’t have glasses. Everybody wants to use your name if you’re a Hall of Famer and say, ‘Hey, if you use your name to throw this game, everybody is going to show up.’ What’s wrong with that? It’s a draw.

“But now, when it no longer works in their benefit, they been checking out for four years, they let Chauncey move up like that, the NBA would have known that they were doing that,” Salley continued. “Somebody would have tipped them. I just think it’s unfortunate because he’s my man. I don’t believe players cheat.”

Salley finds it suspicious that Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones are the only ones among the 30+ who were arrested to have had their names plastered everywhere. He thinks something isn’t quite right.

Billups is facing federal conspiracy charges of wire fraud and money laundering. The 49-year-old was arrested on Oct. 23 but has since been released from custody.

It has been alleged that Billups was part of an operation that began in 2019, where advanced technology was used to steal millions from victims. The losses are said to amount to at least $7 million.

A pro poker player’s comments about Billups’ involvement in shady poker games resurfaced not long after his arrest, and it certainly wasn’t a good look. Salley reckons, though, that the Hall of Famer wouldn’t have known about any of this.

Andaloro asked Salley if he thinks Billups has been framed, and he stated that it is 100 percent the case. When asked who is framing the former NBA champion, he pointed to the ones not been named by the authorities: the mafia.

“You think Chauncey got time to make a table?” Salley asked. “… No, he flies into Vegas, they pay him to use his name. He’s playing poker; he gets paid to play poker. You’ll see.”

We will see indeed. Billups, who is still the Portland Trail Blazers‘ head coach, has been placed on leave by the NBA following his arrest. He will be fighting the charges against him, but it will be a while before everything is resolved one way or the other.

Salley isn’t the only one who has come to Billups’ defense. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue also defended his character. Lue added that Billups is confident he will clear his name.