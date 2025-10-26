Tyronn Lue Reveals Chauncey Billups’ Response To Alleged Involvement In NBA Betting Scandal

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in the NBA betting scandal alongside several prominent figures, including Terry Rozier and Damon Jones. While the FBI continues to investigate the case, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue recently provided an update on the situation.

While speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Tyronn Lue mentioned that he was able to speak with Chauncey Billups.

“When you’ve known somebody so long, you can just tell by their voice if he’s okay,” Lue said. “Like I said, he’s confident in what’s going on. The toughest part just for him is just like his family going through with his daughters. But other than that, he’s really confident about the situation. So just hearing his voice, I can just see that he’s okay. So that was good to hear.”

Shelburne also asked Lue about his own feelings regarding the case. He responded, “I mean, it is hard to process. Chauncey is my brother since he was 17 years old, and you hate to see him go through something like this, along with his three girls, who are my goddaughters, and his wife, Piper.”

“I believe in Chauncey’s character,” he added. “I know who he is as a person. I’ve been with him since I was 17 years old. So it’s just hard to see something like this happen. So he has my love and support always.”

Although Lue’s support is invaluable, the situation doesn’t look good for Chauncey Billups. As claims regarding Billups’ alleged shady poker game resurface, along with the rumors regarding the NBA’s efforts to underplay the whole scandal before the probe, Billups finds himself in a patch of trouble.

What Does Chauncey Billups’ Absence Mean For The Blazers?

After making some significant roster upgrades, the Portland Trail Blazers appear to be a far more competitive team heading into the 2025-26 season. However, with a controversy of this magnitude coming to light early in the season, concerns about its impact will certainly be on the rise.

Chauncey Billups earned a multi-year extension with the Blazers this offseason. Although he hasn’t been able to produce winning results with the team yet, he has obviously gained the faith of the franchise.

On this note, his arrest would have been a major blow to the roster. Reports of the players’ reactions also suggest that the news came as a shock. However, with former NBA player Tiago Splitter stepping into the role of interim head coach, the goal remains clear: staying competitive.

For the most part, the Blazers have managed to stay even keel, as they come off a dominant 139-119 win against the Golden State Warriors. With an ongoing showdown against the Clippers, Portland will look to improve to 2-1 for the season.