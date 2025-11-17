Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James’ Return Timeline As 4 Key Stars Return To Practice

The Lakers are coming off a 119-95 win against the Bucks and have improved their record to 10-4 for the season. Subsequently, they conducted their first team practice this season, where all 14 players of their main roster were available and healthy to participate together, including LeBron James, who is cleared for action after nearing full recovery from sciatica issues.

Following practice, head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media and gave the latest updates on the team ahead of their upcoming game against the Jazz on Tuesday night (November 18).

“It’s the first time we’ve had all 14 guys available for a practice, which is exciting. Gabe and LeBron were full participants, Marcus and Rui as well,” Redick said following Monday’s practice.

“I would expect Marcus and Rui to be ready for tomorrow, Gabe and LeBron, still TBD on those two. Good to have the whole group together,” Redick further added on their next game against the Jazz.

While the Lakers would be happy to get the other three players back to health, most fans have been eagerly anticipating LeBron James’ season debut. According to Shams Charania, LeBron James is expected to play for the Lakers for the first time this season within the next three games.

“A source just told me moments ago that LeBron James is looking good at practice today at the Lakers facility. He could return as soon as Tuesday’s home game against the Jazz or Sunday in Utah, or if he wants to be cautious and patient, next Tuesday against the Clippers,” said Charania on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Following their clash on Tuesday with the Jazz, the Lakers get a four-day break before playing the Jazz once again, but this time in Utah instead of the Crypto.com Arena.

Therefore, the earliest that James could be back is Tuesday night against the Jazz, and he will likely have made his debut on or before the Lakers clash with the Clippers next week in LA.

The biggest question now for the Lakers remains striking a balance between James’ usage and Austin Reaves’ productivity due to increased usage in James’ absence.

“I would describe him as very adaptable,” Redick said. “Not just in my time, but he’s adapted throughout his career to the system, his teammates, what the game requires. The league has evolved. He’s evolved. That’s why he’s still in Year 23 and coming off of an All-NBA season in Year 22, I think he’s always been able to adapt.”

“And again, it’s not like, you know, the playing with Luka, playing with this version of AR, it’s not like he hasn’t done that already. He did it for two and a half, three months last season. So I don’t expect it to be perfect, but I also don’t expect it to be like, Oh, these guys have never seen each other and met each other and don’t know each other’s names. They know what each of them brings. And it’ll be fairly positive from the get-go.”

When James was sidelined so far in the season, Reaves has averaged career-high numbers. He has averaged 28.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds so far this season, while shooting 48.2% from the field.

Even Luka Doncic has had a stellar start to the season, averaging 34.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, while shooting 46.9% from the field. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers reintegrate LeBron James back into the roster and their regular rotation.