Paolo Banchero Curses At Pistons Player In Leaked Footage: “You S**k, Old A** N***a… I’ve Been Busting Your A**”

Leaked footage reveals what Paolo Banchero really said to Tobias Harris when they were trash-talking to each other at the Pistons vs. Magic game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles while defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, the former No. 1 overall pick, is entering his fourth NBA season, and it looks like he’s out of his rookie era completely and stepping into the shoes of being a confident star in Orlando.

He was seen trash-talking the veteran Detroit Pistons player Tobias Harris during their matchup on Wednesday night. Things got heated when Banchero got fouled by Harris, and the veteran was convinced that the 22-year-old power forward was flopping.

 

It got so intense that Harris started trash-talking by letting Banchero know how he felt about the call. But the Orlando Magic star did not back up; he went for it and clapped back at Harris, calling him out over his age and his basketball abilities. Here’s how the exchange went down:

Paolo: “You suck, old a** n****.” 

Tobias: “It’s the first half.”

Paolo: “You can’t guard.”

Tobias: “You haven’t done sh*t.”

Paolo: “I’ve been busting your a**.”

Tobias: “Never, never!” 

Paolo: “You’re trash, n****.” 

Neither of them stopped talking or backed up, but the funniest part of the entire incident was how right after having such intense trash talk, and even getting a double technical for the heated verbal fight, Banchero went on to miss both of the free throws received off the foul from Harris.

The former 76ers star did not hold back after that; he kept trash-talking Banchero for a while after that, reportedly even calling him a “bum.”

The 22-year-old power forward’s nerves got the better of him, and the young star probably quickly understood that it isn’t easy to keep your cool while getting worked up by athletes you watched on TV growing up.

Banchero and the free-throw line are a tale as old as his career. Just that night, he attempted 17 free throws in the game, making 10 out of them. His free-throw attempts have been an ongoing narrative ever since the beginning of his career.

In his rookie year, Banchero had one of the highest free-throw attempts among his age group. He’s been called a foul magnet often. However, it has also been his Achilles Heel. Over his career, he’s shot 73% from the free-throw line, which isn’t really that bad, but when you look at the volume of free throws he attempts, it makes for a huge chunk of his offense.

So, maybe Harris was alluding to all of these facts when he kicked off the trash talk with Banchero. The incident was broken down by social media lip readers and went viral as the Pistons won 135-116, making Banchero’s trash talk in the first half look even worse.

The 22-year-old Magic star had 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 43.8% from the field, and was unable to make any three-pointers despite three attempts. Tobias Harris, on the other hand, scored 23 points, caught two rebounds, and made three assists as well, shooting 61.5% from the field and 25% from the three-point line. He also only attempted six free throws in the game, making all of them.

Banchero would definitely like to back up his trash-talk with made attempts next time, as clearly, Harris had the last laugh in this situation.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
