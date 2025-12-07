“Almost Just Punched The Refs”: NBA Fans React As 76ers All-Star ‘Almost Swung’ On An Official During Lakers Game

Tensions were high when the 76ers faced the Lakers tonight in a gritty contest at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tyrese Maxey was the primary aggressor for Philadelphia, who finally had their stars, Paul George and Joel Embiid, back on the court healthy today.

In the first quarter of the game, with less than three minutes left, Maxey was clearly fouled by Austin Reaves on a drive-in layup attempt that was eventually swatted out of bounds by Jaxson Hayes near the rim.

Tyrese Maxey had to be held back from the refs 😳 pic.twitter.com/inAj6dlEXd — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 8, 2025

Initially, fans believed that the 25-year-old All-Star may have thought it was a goaltending call missed by officials, but upon closer inspection, it was clear what Maxey was furious about. The 76ers guard was furious and almost charged at the official standing near the baseline, who did not call a foul on Reaves. Even their head coach, Nick Nurse, was vehemently opposing the no-call from the official.

lol, this is what he was mad about. This non-call. The thing you chose to not to include in your clip. The Tyrese Maxey slander will NOT be tolerated on this app, my guy! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9m4rhX7zIl — Tyrice (@TheRealTyrice) December 8, 2025

Subsequently, Maxey had to be held back by members of the 76ers’ bench and was eventually given a technical foul for this incident. NBA fans felt it was a rare sight to see him so furious at officials that they took to social media and expressed their opinions. While the Lakers fans criticized Maxey, the 76ers fans justified his frustration in an intense debate.

“Maxey has his shot swatted, then throws a huge tantrum.”

“Tyrese Maxey almost just punched the refs, and they didn’t give him a tech.”

“Tyrese Maxey almost swung on the ref.”

“I’ve never seen Tyrese Maxey with this level of frustration towards the refs, but I kinda like it.”

“Show the replay and the foul on Reaves. He hacked the shit out of him, and no call. People are sick of the favoritism the NBA has created.”

“I understand why n****s be mad, you can’t touch Reaves/Luka, but Reaves is basically intentionally trying to foul, and refs are acting blind.”

“He was valid for this if you watched the game.”

Tyrese Maxey started strong in the first half (15 points) as the 76ers finished the half leading 60-53. However, the Lakers came roaring back and regained the lead before the end of the third quarter (87-84).

Maxey has announced himself as the new face of the 76ers franchise with his performance and intensity on the floor. But the All-Star is usually known for being calm and decisive in the clutch moments. Therefore, this outburst came as a shock to most fans, but on some level, it seems justified because he was very evidently fouled on that play.