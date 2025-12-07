“Almost Just Punched The Refs”: NBA Fans React As 76ers All-Star ‘Almost Swung’ On An Official During Lakers Game

NBA fans make their feelings known as Tyrese Maxey gets angry at an official during the 76ers' game against the Lakers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse argues with an official after a technical foul on Tyrese Maxey (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse argues with an official after a technical foul on Tyrese Maxey (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tensions were high when the 76ers faced the Lakers tonight in a gritty contest at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tyrese Maxey was the primary aggressor for Philadelphia, who finally had their stars, Paul George and Joel Embiid, back on the court healthy today.

In the first quarter of the game, with less than three minutes left, Maxey was clearly fouled by Austin Reaves on a drive-in layup attempt that was eventually swatted out of bounds by Jaxson Hayes near the rim.

 

Initially, fans believed that the 25-year-old All-Star may have thought it was a goaltending call missed by officials, but upon closer inspection, it was clear what Maxey was furious about. The 76ers guard was furious and almost charged at the official standing near the baseline, who did not call a foul on Reaves. Even their head coach, Nick Nurse, was vehemently opposing the no-call from the official.

 

Subsequently, Maxey had to be held back by members of the 76ers’ bench and was eventually given a technical foul for this incident. NBA fans felt it was a rare sight to see him so furious at officials that they took to social media and expressed their opinions. While the Lakers fans criticized Maxey, the 76ers fans justified his frustration in an intense debate.

“Maxey has his shot swatted, then throws a huge tantrum.”

“Tyrese Maxey almost just punched the refs, and they didn’t give him a tech.”

“Tyrese Maxey almost swung on the ref.”

“I’ve never seen Tyrese Maxey with this level of frustration towards the refs, but I kinda like it.”

“Show the replay and the foul on Reaves. He hacked the shit out of him, and no call. People are sick of the favoritism the NBA has created.”

“I understand why n****s be mad, you can’t touch Reaves/Luka, but Reaves is basically intentionally trying to foul, and refs are acting blind.”

“He was valid for this if you watched the game.”

Tyrese Maxey started strong in the first half (15 points) as the 76ers finished the half leading 60-53. However, the Lakers came roaring back and regained the lead before the end of the third quarter (87-84).

Maxey has announced himself as the new face of the 76ers franchise with his performance and intensity on the floor. But the All-Star is usually known for being calm and decisive in the clutch moments. Therefore, this outburst came as a shock to most fans, but on some level, it seems justified because he was very evidently fouled on that play.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Ja Morant Has Reportedly Garnered Trade Interest From The Miami Heat
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like