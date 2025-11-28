NBA Trade Idea: Raptors Acquire Ja Morant For Two Guards And Draft Picks

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025-26 NBA season, as they are second in the East with a 14-5 record. It’s looking likely at this point that the Raptors will end their playoff drought, but they’re still seen as a team that is a star or two away from competing with the heavyweights in their conference.

Now, acquiring a star usually costs an arm and a leg, but there is a certain point guard the Raptors might be able to bring in without giving up a lot of key pieces. We are, of course, talking about Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Morant doesn’t seem to be all too happy in Memphis, and Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a mock trade that sees him head over to Toronto.

Proposed Trade Details:

Toronto Raptors Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL), 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected)

Let’s take a look at what this trade would mean for these teams.

The Raptors Get Poised To Make A Lot Of Noise In The Playoffs

The Raptors were one of the more consistent teams in the East in the 2010s. They made the playoffs every year from 2014 to 2020 and won the NBA championship in 2019.

The Raptors have only made the playoffs once after that stretch, though, and have failed to win a playoff series. That would certainly change if they bring in Morant and manage to get the best out of him.

Morant is averaging just 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26. The two-time All-Star has been inefficient too, shooting 35.9% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.

There is a belief in some corners in the NBA that Morant just downed tools as he wants out. If the old version does reappear after a parting of ways, the Raptors would have hit the jackpot.

A core of Morant, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett might not be good enough to win it all, but they will make a lot of noise in the playoffs. The Raptors would also potentially be in a position where they are just one move away from being a serious title contender.

The Grizzlies Hit The Reset Button

The Grizzlies reportedly are looking for a significant haul for Morant, but it’s unlikely they’ll get a lot. He isn’t playing well and isn’t on the best of terms with their coaching staff either. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Morant has had off-court issues in recent years as well. They’re simply not getting the kind of haul that teams normally get when they part with a big name.

As for what they’re getting here, Immanuel Quickley is the headliner. Quickley is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 2025-26. He is a solid starting point guard and would slot right in as the Morant replacement in the Grizzlies’ lineup.

Gradey Dick, meanwhile, is an intriguing piece. Dick, the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had a promising sophomore season in which he averaged 14.4 points per game as a starter. He has lost that starting spot now, however, which has led to a drop in production.

Dick is averaging just 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26. He did show enough last season to suggest, though, that he can be a solid NBA player for years to come.

Lastly, the Grizzlies get one first-round pick here, which could prove to be valuable over time. They already got a boatload of first-round draft picks when they traded away Desmond Bane and would be adding to their collection here, as they start a rebuild.

Who Says No?

While Morant’s trade value has dropped, the Grizzlies would be the ones saying no if this trade offer were put on the table. A starting guard and a protected first-rounder are the best assets they’re getting here, and you’d imagine a better offer than this would come along.

A mock trade had the Grizzlies swapping Morant for Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks, and that would easily be a better option than this.