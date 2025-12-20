Thunder Player Ratings: Gilgeous-Alexander Impresses But Can’t Prevent Shocking 107-112 Loss To Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Friday night’s matchup as the league’s best team by far with a 25-2 record. However, they walked out with one of their most jarring losses of the season. Despite a brilliant night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the defending champions couldn’t close the door late and fell 107-112 to a Minnesota Timberwolves team that fed off the moment, the crowd, and a late flurry from Anthony Edwards.

It was the kind of game Oklahoma City usually finds a way to win. Instead, missed shots piled up, execution slipped in crunch time, and the Thunder, now losers of two of their last three after a 24-1 start, were reminded that even the best teams can get uncomfortable when rhythm disappears and margins tighten.

In what can be deduced as a major loss in the Thunder’s bid to possibly usurp the Golden State Warriors‘ 2015-16 season that led to 73 wins, the team has to get back to the drawing board and find a way to continue stacking up wins and minimize their lossess. Regardless, let’s dive into the Thunder player ratings after an exciting Friay night matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A

Game Stats: 35 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 12-of-26 FG, 3-of-7 3PT, 8-of-8 FT, 37 minutes

If there was any doubt about who controlled this game for Oklahoma City, Shai erased it quickly. He was the Thunder’s engine from the opening tip, creating offense in isolation, in transition, and late in the clock when Minnesota’s defense tightened. His ability to get downhill kept OKC alive during scoring droughts, and he punished switches whenever the Wolves tried to hide defenders.

The ending will sting, but it shouldn’t overshadow the body of work. He scored efficiently despite constant attention, made plays for others, and even contributed defensively with timely steals and rim contests. When the Thunder needed calm, he provided it – even if one late mistake proved costly in a game with no margin for error.

Jalen Williams: B-

Game Stats: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 4 turnovers, 6-of-16 FG, 2-of-4 3PT, 3-of-4 FT, 32 minutes

Jalen Williams had flashes, but consistency never arrived. He attacked the glass well and showed defensive activity, yet his decision-making with the ball wavered, especially late when Minnesota pressured the perimeter. Four turnovers from a secondary creator hurt, particularly on a night when Oklahoma City only recorded 16 assists as a team.

Offensively, Williams settled too often, finishing just 6-of-16 overall. The Thunder need him to be a stabilizer when games get messy. Instead, his impact came and went in waves, and Minnesota was able to live with his shot selection down the stretch.

Alex Caruso: B-

Game Stats: 7 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2-of-7 FG, 1-of-6 3PT, 2-of-2 FT, 23 minutes

Alex Caruso did what Caruso does. He defended, rebounded well for his size, and brought urgency when Oklahoma City needed it. His 12 rebounds were massive, especially on a night where Minnesota punished the Thunder on the glass.

The shot wasn’t falling, but his effort level never dipped. Without him, this game likely gets away much earlier. His value didn’t always show up in scoring, but it showed everywhere else.

Aaron Wiggins: B-

Game Stats: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 5-of-10 FG, 4-of-4 FT, 23 minutes

Wiggins was one of the few Thunder players who looked comfortable scoring off the bench. He attacked closeouts, finished at the rim, and made smart reads without overthinking the moment.

His minutes were productive, even if they didn’t swing the game entirely. On a night when efficiency was hard to find, Wiggins gave Oklahoma City reliable offense.

Chet Holmgren: C+

Game Stats: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4-of-9 FG, 6-of-6 FT, 25 minutes

Chet Holmgren made the most of his opportunities, but his presence didn’t dominate the way it sometimes does. He finished efficiently and was reliable at the free-throw line, yet Minnesota’s physical frontcourt limited his impact on the glass and prevented him from fully controlling the paint.

Defensively, he still altered shots and protected the rim, but the Wolves’ second-chance opportunities told the larger story. This felt like a game where Holmgren could have swung momentum with more touches or cleaner positioning, but Oklahoma City struggled to consistently feature him when it mattered most.

Isaiah Joe: C+

Game Stats: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 2-of-5 FG, 2-of-5 3PT, 13 minutes

Joe gave Oklahoma City a brief offensive lift with his shooting, spacing the floor and forcing Minnesota to respect the perimeter. His movement off the ball helped create pockets of space, and he avoided forcing shots when defenders closed out aggressively.

That spark didn’t last long, though. Minnesota adjusted quickly, and Joe’s influence faded as the game tightened. Useful minutes, but not enough to tilt momentum in a game that demanded consistent scoring support.

Isaiah Hartenstein: C+

Game Stats: 1 point, 10 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 0-of-2 FG, 1-of-2 FT, 28 minutes

Hartenstein’s rebounding totals were solid on paper, but the game inside told a more complicated story. Minnesota consistently generated extra possessions, and Oklahoma City never fully stemmed the tide around the rim. His box score numbers didn’t always reflect the difficulty the Thunder had securing clean stops.

Offensively, he was mostly invisible, rarely finishing plays or drawing defensive attention. In a matchup that demanded physical control in the paint, Oklahoma City needed more stability than Hartenstein was able to provide.

Luguentz Dort: C-

Game Stats: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3-of-12 FG, 3-of-10 3PT, 2-of-2 FT, 29 minutes

Dort’s defensive effort was never in question, but his offense couldn’t keep pace. Minnesota was content living with his perimeter shots, and the results backed that strategy up. Missed threes stalled possessions and allowed the Wolves to overload help toward Oklahoma City’s primary scorers.

While Dort battled physically on the other end, foul trouble and shooting inefficiency dulled his overall influence. On nights like this, his defense has to be elite enough to outweigh the offensive limitations, and this one fell just short of that balance.

Cason Wallace: D+

Game Stats: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 turnover, 0-of-3 FG, 2-of-2 FT, 27 minutes

The Thunder needed more from Cason Wallace. Just scoring two points wasn’t going to cut it, even if he played his usual hellacious defense that ended with three steals. Wallace is a key part of what the Thunder do on both ends of the court so his numbers tonight weren’t it. Taking only three shots in 27 minutes is the main reason why his score is so low.

Kenrich Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 0 points, 1 rebound, 0-of-2 FG, 5 minutes

Williams never settled into the game. His brief appearance didn’t generate much impact on either end, and Minnesota capitalized quickly during his time on the floor. It was a short stint that didn’t move the needle.