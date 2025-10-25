JJ Redick Responds To Lakers Fans After Opening-Night Loss: “I Like Fan Bases That Care”

JJ Redick has no problem with passionate fans. After the Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves, the head coach addressed the growing frustration from the fanbase following their opening-night loss to Golden State, saying he understands the angst but actually appreciates the intensity that comes with it.

“I have great respect for fan bases that care. I’ve already been warned by the NBA that I’m not allowed to use cuss words in here, but I like fan bases that give a sh*t,” said Redick, via Dave McMenamin. “They care. And so I appreciate it. Got the chance to play in Philly. It’s an honor to coach this team and be a part of this organization and try to lead this group and represent this fan base.”

Redick went on to say that the Lakers are focused on the bigger picture and won’t let outside noise distract them. He credited the team for staying composed through the ups and downs of the season and emphasized the importance of continuing to build consistency.

“I’m well aware the angst exists and there’s an overreaction to everything. I’ve been in the NBA long enough to know that exists with fan bases that care as much as the Lakers fan base does. But it didn’t change or affect me or the group at all in terms of our preparation for this game. And we have a really tough stretch coming up over the next week with these four games. So we just gotta continue to build, continue to work.”

Sports fans are wildly passionate, and they can often be very reactionary to every win or loss. The NBA is no different, and you could feel the pressure even on opening night.

For the Lakers, everything is magnified. As 17-time NBA champions, the burden of victory looms over every season, and championship standards never waver. After his very first season on the job, JJ Redick understands this dynamic, and he understands how to take it.

While other players or coaches might try to downplay expectations, Redick is leaning into them. He knows that the “angst” from fans is a sign of their passion, and he’s grateful for it.

This approach explains why Redick has done so well on the job. As a new coach on one of the NBA’s most accomplished teams, his success doesn’t come from experience. Rather, it comes from having the skills to teach and the drive to lead, even amid overwhelming scrutiny.

At 1-1 so far this season, the Lakers are still figuring out how to maximize this roster, but Redick is doing his part to ensure nobody gets distracted. All the outside noise just comes with the package of being a Laker, and not everyone can handle it.

In the end, JJ Redick isn’t shying away from the spotlight. He knows exactly what comes with coaching the Lakers, and he’s embracing it head-on. The pressure, the criticism, and the noise are all part of the job. For Redick, the goal isn’t to silence the fans but to give them something worth cheering for, and so far, he’s saying all the right things to earn their trust.