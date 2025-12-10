Reggie Miller Shares Major Concern About Lakers; Believes Austin Reaves Must Get $50 Million A Year To Stay In LA

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, where he spoke at length about the Los Angeles Lakers. Miller called Luka Doncic and the 17-6 Lakers the second-biggest story in the NBA this season after the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he does have one concern about them.

“We didn’t think Luka and the Lakers would be this good,” Miller said. “No one thought LeBron [James] would be the third wheel on this team, which he is, and that’s a heck of a third wheel to have. Austin Reaves is playing like an All-Star in a contract year. I didn’t have the Lakers being this good. The question going forward, can they sustain it? And health will be a big issue in my opinion for the Lakers.”

The Lakers went through an injury crisis earlier this season, and they do have a few players whose health can be a question mark. LeBron James is the first name that comes to mind.

James was once an ironman, but he missed the first 14 games of this season due to sciatica. The 40-year-old appears to be dealing with arthritis now as well, and it would surprise no one if he misses more time.

Next, we get to Doncic, who missed a fair bit of time last season due to a calf strain. The Slovenian only featured 50 times in the campaign, but he has been relatively healthy this time around. Doncic has missed six games, but two were for the birth of his second daughter, Olivia.

Staying in the backcourt, Marcus Smart does have a long injury history, and he has already missed nine games this season. With how important he is on the defensive end, the Lakers need him to stay upright.

To the Lakers’ credit, though, they have done well even when these three have been out. They are 11-5 without James, 6-3 without Smart, and 4-2 without Doncic this season. They have gotten timely contributions from various players on their roster, so health might not be as big a concern as Miller thinks.

Reggie Miller Believes Austin Reaves Is Set For A Massive Payday

A big reason why the Lakers have been able to cope with those absences is Austin Reaves. Reaves is averaging 28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. He has been spectacular, and the timing couldn’t be any better.

Reaves will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026, and Miller believes he is set for a big payday.

“Look, no one saw this coming,” Miller stated. “And again, I always tell people this. You’re a product of your environment. He went undrafted, and he wanted to sign with the Lakers. He saw a fit and a place where he thought he could build a niche. He took a gamble on himself, Dan, and knock on wood, health provided, I think it’s going to pay off.

“Because the Lakers or someone is going to have to pay him because he is a legitimate number one on a bad team if he goes somewhere else,” Miller continued. “So, he could be a number one on a bad team or if he stays with the Lakers, be an unbelievable Robin to Batman.”

Patrick asked Miller whether Reaves is going to get $50 million a year, and Miller thinks he will.

“I mean that’s what it looks like,” Miller said. “You can’t fault that. He’s put in the work… So, 50 million is coming his way either from the Lakers or from someone else. The matter will be, will it be for five years or four years? He’s getting it somewhere.”

Reaves can potentially get a five-year, $240.7 million deal from the Lakers and a four-year, $178 million contract from another team in free agency. He has made it clear in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he wants to stay. Reaves added that he isn’t looking for a gigantic number that doesn’t make sense, and so, you’d expect him to be with the team beyond this season.