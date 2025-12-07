Lakers Fans Debate Whether They’d Trade Austin Reaves To Get Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lakers fans aren't in agreement on parting with Austin Reaves to land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s immediate future is in doubt, and he could potentially ask out at some point before the February trade deadline. As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers have been talked about as a potential suitor for Antetokounmpo, and their fans on X were asked whether they would trade Austin Reaves to get him.

While the answer might seem obvious to some, Lakers fans were split.

“No f’ing way. Love the White Mamba,” one fan made it clear they wouldn’t consider this move.

“It pains me, but yes, Giannis is one of the best two-way players in the league and would help us a ton in playoff matchups specifically,” another would begrudgingly make the trade.

“Honestly….no. Trading Reaves could be an SGA Clippers-level fumble with how much he keeps improving. Man averages 40 when he’s the main option,” one Lakers fan is worried this would turn out to be a similar mistake as the Los Angeles Clippers trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Brother… Giannis is a top-75 all-time player TODAY. Reaves is a nice role piece. This isn’t a decision, it’s a reflex,” a fan wouldn’t think twice about making this trade.

“No, but I’d trade LBJ to get him any day of the week,” one fan would rather see LeBron James get traded than Reaves.

“100% man. Y’all are delusional if you are saying no,” a Lakers fan can’t believe a section of the fanbase would refuse to include Reaves in a package for Antetokounmpo.

Reaves has unquestionably been phenomenal for the Lakers this season. The 27-year-old is averaging 29.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Reaves has taken a huge leap, considering he averaged 20.2 points per game last season. At this rate, the undrafted guard is likely to become an All-Star for the first time in 2026 and might end up getting into one of the All-NBA teams as well.

All that said, there shouldn’t be much hesitation to ship Reaves out of town if you can get Antetokounmpo. As one fan mentioned, you’re talking about a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team who is still performing at a very high level.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game for the Bucks in 2025-26 while shooting a ridiculous 63.9% from the field. The nine-time All-Star has been a force offensively and continues to impress on the defensive end as well.

Luka Doncic reportedly pushed the Lakers to acquire Antetokounmpo in the summer, and these two would be incredible together. The question, though, is whether they can actually pull this move off?

NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes the only way the Lakers acquire Antetokounmpo is if he demands the Bucks trade him to them. If he doesn’t say that, then there are other teams that can simply offer a better package.

The Lakers only have one tradeable first-round pick right now. Their best offer would be that pick, Reaves, some pick swaps, and role players like Rui Hachimura. You’d imagine the Bucks would be able to get a better return from elsewhere.

