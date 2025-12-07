LeBron James Stunned After Finding Out His Rookie Card Sold For $5.2 Million

LeBron James hilariously stated he might need to look for cards in his vault.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James‘ trading cards have fetched significant sums over the years, and Topps recently asked him whether he knew which one of his cards had been sold for the highest price. James did know the card, but not the amount.

“I think my rookie card has sold for the most,” James said. “I don’t know the number, but I heard it’s crazy. And I happen to have maybe one or two of those things locked in a vault somewhere. So, just in case if I ever fall on hard times, then I’m good there.”

James was then told that the rookie card had sold for $5.2 million, much to his amazement. The 40-year-old was later informed that the sale took place in 2021, which led to his coming to a hilarious realization.

“So, it’s even higher then now,” James stated. “Hey, might need to go into that vault.”

James is a billionaire, so he doesn’t really need to look into that vault anytime soon. The value of those cards is only going to keep going up, too.

As for the card in question, it is quite a special one. We’re talking about a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA (rookie patch autograph) parallel LeBron James card. It is just one of 23 and was sold privately with PWCC Marketplace.

James has had a phenomenal NBA career, and his rookie season was no different. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game after being selected with the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The hype surrounding James in the early 2000s was unlike anything seen in decades, and everyone knew he would live up to it after seeing him play that well despite entering the NBA straight out of high school. He then became an All-Star in his second season and finished runner-up for MVP in his third.

James has gone on to win four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, a scoring title, and an assists title. He is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and is regarded by many as the greatest player of all time.

James has been a force on the court for over two decades, but you are now starting to wonder if age has finally caught up to him. He is averaging just 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26.

Writing James off completely would be a mistake, though, considering his track record. We’ll see him in action next when the Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after scoring a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images Lakers Fans Debate Whether They’d Trade Austin Reaves To Get Giannis Antetokounmpo
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like