LeBron James Reacts To Luka Doncic Welcoming His Second Daughter Olivia

LeBron James congratulated Luka Doncic on the birth of his second child.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic shared some wonderful news on Saturday, announcing the birth of Olivia, his second daughter, on Instagram. Congratulatory messages subsequently poured in for Doncic, and his Lakers teammate, LeBron James, was among those who reacted to the big news.

“Congrats Brate!”

In case you’re unaware, brate means brother. There has been some talk that James isn’t too happy about being teammates with Doncic, but it seemed a bit of a stretch. These two might not be the best of friends just yet, but that doesn’t mean there are any big issues between them.

Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, reportedly welcomed Olivia on Thursday. The couple’s first daughter, Gabriela, was born on Dec. 1, 2023.

Raising multiple children can be a little bit challenging, but Doncic could, of course, turn to James for advice if he ever feels the need. The 40-year-old has three children with his wife, Savannah: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. All three appear to be good eggs as well.

Doncic had flown to his hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to be with Goltes during the delivery and had missed the Lakers’ games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics as a result. The five-time All-Star has now returned to the U.S. and will be suiting up for Sunday’s clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

It’s unclear whether James will be playing against the 76ers, though, as he is listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report due to right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis. The 21-time All-Star missed the game against the Celtics, and with both the superstars out, the team unsurprisingly got blown out 126-105.

The 16-6 Lakers are now looking to return to winning ways and certainly could do with having James against the 76ers. He hasn’t been quite at his best this season, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game, but remains an impactful presence on the court.

Doncic, meanwhile, has excelled for the Lakers. The Slovenian is averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26. His return against the 76ers is a massive boost for the Lakers, and you’d expect him to put on a show in Philadelphia.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images LeBron James Stunned After Finding Out His Rookie Card Sold For $5.2 Million
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like