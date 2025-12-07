Thunder’s Win Streak In Jeopardy As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ruled Out vs. Jazz

The Thunder enter Sunday night riding a fourteen-game winning streak, but their momentum is suddenly under threat. The team announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the Jazz matchup due to elbow bursitis, leaving Oklahoma City without its MVP candidate for the first time during this run.

Their total injury report paints an even tougher picture: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow bursitis) is out, Lu Dort (adductor strain) is out, Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus strain) is out, Alex Caruso (quad contusion) is out, Isaiah Joe (knee soreness) is out,bNikola Topic (testicular surgery) is out, and Thomas Sorber (torn ACL) is out.Branden Carlson (nasal fracture) is available, while Chris Youngblood (G League two-way) is probable.

This slew of injuries comes just a few games after the return of Jalen Williams, who missed the first quarter of the season recovering from right wrist surgery in July. With him and without him, the Thunder have been unstoppable this season, boasting a 22-1 record through the first 23 games.

Their current streak is just one win shy of tying the Thunder’s franchise record (15), set last season en route to winning the title. It is a historic run for Oklahoma City, and Shai’s absence is arguably the biggest threat to their streak yet.

With averages of 32.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 55.6 percent shooting, he is having his best year ever, and his availability going forward will be key to their success.

Coming off a blowout win against the Mavericks on Friday, OKC still has all the momentum for Sunday’s game, and they are favored to win by a healthy margin. Between Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace, they have more than enough to get the job done and steal a win on the road.

Of course, when Shai finally does return, the Thunder will have to exercise extra caution with his game time and workload. Thanks to blowout wins every night, Shai rarely has to play fourth quarters, but the team continues to take great lengths to minimize any physical setbacks.

Against a scrappy Jazz team that plays the right way, the Thunder will have their hands full trying to adjust without their leading star. Fortunately, they have been through this before, and they know how to respond better than anyone in the league.

With a chance at history on the line, only the players can say what kind of inspiration it gives them, but we know Shai is not concerned with such things. Streaks are just a number to him, and the only number that truly matters is the one measured in championship rings.

Ultimately, even without their brightest star, the Thunder see this stretch as another opportunity to reinforce who they are. Winning streak or not, the standard they have set carries through every lineup change, and Sunday will offer another test of that identity. If they can stay connected and lean on the depth that has carried them all year, they will leave Utah with confidence intact and their place atop the league unchanged.