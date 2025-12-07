“There Was No Excuse I Could Give Him”: Anthony Davis Praises Cooper Flagg For Holding Him Accountable

Anthony Davis hails Cooper Flagg for holding him equally accountable during the Mavericks' win against the Rockets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Dec 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg finally seems to be settling into the heavy burden that comes with being a No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Mavericks beat the Rockets 122-109 in a gruesome fashion after creating a 22-point difference in the fourth quarter that proved to be insurmountable for the Rockets down the stretch.

Following the game, Anthony Davis, who was bouncing back from one of the worst games of his career, spoke to the media scrum in the Mavericks’ locker room. He addressed how, even as a rookie, Cooper Flagg is holding him equally accountable, as the former NBA champion is holding the rest of the team accountable, as the veteran leader of the roster.

“He’s playing free. We just want everybody to play free. Obviously, he’s going to draw a lot of attention because of who he is, and he has a target on his back, and they’re gonna put the toughest wing defender on him, trying to pressure him and all that. He’s starting to figure out how to face the pressure and where his spots are on the floor. He’s making big plays.”

“I got onto him tonight about rebounding. He gave up a couple of offensive rebounds, and he only had five rebounds, and he looked at me and said, ‘Well, you only got five too.’ There was no excuse that I could give him, but he wants to be held accountable; he wants to be great,” concluded Davis.

Anthony Davis’ scoring and rebounding, combined with Cooper Flagg’s all-around performance, were clearly some of the positive takeaways from this game. When Davis tried to give Flagg a lesson about his rebounding, he was nearly speechless when he saw how quickly Flagg turned the tables on him.

The Mavericks managed to hand the Rockets their worst loss of the season. Davis finished the game with 29 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting an incredibly efficient 73.7% from the field (14-of-19).

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg stuffed the box score and ended up with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 7-of-15 from the field (46.7%).

After tonight’s performance against the Rockets, he is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field. Cooper Flagg has been trying his hardest over the past month and has finally yielded some fruit for him, considering that Flagg won the Rookie of the Month for November.

The Mavericks have won four of their last five games and have improved their record for the season to 9-16. They still have a long way to go before considering themselves a good team. But such spurts and changes in culture signal the possibility of the Mavericks figuring things out internally.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images Rockets Suffer Worst Loss Of The Season In 13-Point Beatdown Against Mavericks: Instant Analysis
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like