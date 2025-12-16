Key Stars Land On Injury Report For Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves released injury reports featuring multiple key players ahead of their matchup.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves released their official injury reports ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup, with availability for several key players still up in the air. Both teams enter the game dealing with depth concerns that could have a noticeable impact on rotations and game planning.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable (right foot injury maintenance). The Timberwolves will be without Mike Conley (right Achilles tendinopathy), while Joan Beringer (G League assignment), Enrique Freeman (two-way), and Rocco Zikarsky (two-way) are all ruled out.

The Grizzlies’ report is even more extensive. Brandon Clarke is questionable (right knee surgery recovery), while Ja Morant is also questionable (left ankle sprain). Additionally, Memphis has already ruled out Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), GG Jackson II (NBA G League assignment), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), John Konchar (left thumb UCL surgery recovery), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), Javon Small (left turf toe), and Cam Spencer (personal reasons).

The game tips off in Minnesota tomorrow as both teams look to navigate injuries while staying competitive in a tightly packed Western Conference. With several rotation players sidelined or uncertain, including key stars, lineup decisions and late availability updates could loom large as tipoff approaches.

At 12-14 overall, the season is especially dire for Memphis, and Morant’s questionable availability threatens to destabilize an already fragile situation. Averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 35.7 percent shooting, including 19.4 percent from three, Morant is already enduring a down year, and repeated setbacks could further inhibit his game.

Zach Edey’s absence is another significant blow to the Grizzlies. He was anchoring the frontcourt this season, averaging a career-high 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on 63.3 percent shooting. He is expected to miss the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s situation is far more stable. Even with Edwards missing the team’s last two games, the Timberwolves went 2-0 against the Warriors and Kings. With Edwards trending toward a return tomorrow (and feeling confident), Minnesota enters the matchup as the favorite. Through 20 games this season, the young star is averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 50 percent shooting, including 41.6 percent from three.

In a season ravaged by injuries across the league, two more questionable designations could impact another star-driven matchup. Still, with neither Morant nor Edwards officially ruled out, there remains hope that both teams’ leading guards will be on the floor.

With injuries continuing to shape the landscape of the Western Conference, this matchup could come down to who is healthiest when the ball goes up. Both teams will be monitoring updates closely as tipoff approaches, knowing that even one availability shift could change the outlook. If the stars suit up, the stage is set for a compelling battle. If not, depth and adjustments will decide it.

