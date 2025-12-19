New Lakers Trade Proposal To Acquire Gifted Two-Way Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers flexed their offensive firepower with a 145-136 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. In many ways, this hints at a promising future for the Purple and Gold, who improved to 19-7 on the season. But in its own way, the win also raised some valid concerns.

Conceding 136 points against a team like the Jazz, who are ranked 14th in the NBA with an offensive rating of 114.6, speaks very poorly of the Lakers’ defensive efforts. With Los Angeles’ defensive rating dropping to 117.1 (22nd in the NBA), the team very evidently needs to get things together.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has attempted to address this. By demanding that Luka Doncic and LeBron James set the tone on defense, Redick intended to instill championship habits. But considering the sheer emphasis on scoring in this roster, the defensive integrity has taken a hit.

The Lakers need change, and they need it soon. With the perimeter defense emerging as the primary concern, we present a trade proposal that could act as the ideal solution.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick

Why Would The Cavaliers Do This Deal?

The Cleveland Cavaliers were touted to be one of the best teams in the East. The reality, however, has been disappointing. With the Cavs sitting in eighth place, instead of competing for the top spot, Cleveland is currently fighting to remain in the playoff picture.

Several factors have contributed to the Cavs’ poor performance. With a need for adjustment, Cleveland may see the value in trading with Los Angeles.

A package including Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick may seem insufficient at first, but the Cavaliers could benefit from this deal.

Hachimura has been an elite perimeter threat and midrange scorer with the Lakers this season. While his defensive intensity has taken a hit, the forward has been extremely reliable on the offensive end.

For the 2025-26 season, Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range. Cleveland could see great value in adding him to its rotation, especially since he has positioned himself as an impact player.

Knecht’s addition would typically draw less attention. However, after an explosive 30-point G League debut, the former first-round pick may see his trade value on the rise again.

For the 2025-26 season, Knecht is only averaging 6.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. But he has shown enough potential to suggest that he could be a reliable bench scorer.

On a minor note, this deal also helps the Cavs shed $1.1 million in salary. Rui Hachimura’s $18.2 million expiring contract may also convince Cleveland to do this deal.

How Does Adding De’Andre Hunter Help The Lakers?

At 28, De’Andre Hunter is on the verge of entering his prime. With exceptional physical tools and athleticism, Hunter has crafted himself into an elite two-way threat. This makes him a perfect trade target for the Lakers.

For the 2025-26 season, the 28-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.

The Purple and Gold have been linked with several two-way wings. Andrew Wiggins was initially viewed as the ideal fit for the system, but the Heat were unwilling to deal him. In recent times, Herb Jones has generated more interest, but the Lakers must improve their offer.

Given that Wiggins and Jones seem out of reach, L.A. may see benefit in shifting its gaze towards De’Andre Hunter.

The key qualities that stand out are Hunter’s development as an offensive player and his flexibility as a defender.

The Purple and Gold currently need a defender who can nullify perimeter threats while creating scoring opportunities. His shot-creation may be lacking in comparison to Hachimura, but given the role he would be asked to play on the Lakers, he may be the best of what’s available.

Can The Lakers Win Without Making Any Changes?

Two months into the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been surprisingly competitive. Considering their performances in the preseason, the Purple and Gold really seem to have hit their stride.

For fans, this paints a promising picture. With a two-game winning streak, despite Austin Reaves’ absence, the Lakers have looked formidable. In many ways, they even seem like contenders.

But this is blind optimism.

When winning championships is the goal, an adage comes to mind: Defense wins championships.

The best defensive teams have routinely emerged victorious from the hardships of the postseason. So how are the Lakers supposed to be any different?

The Purple and Gold currently lack the tools to assert themselves as bona fide title contenders. With enough time to make adjustments, the Lakers need not hit the panic button just yet. But a sense of urgency, especially after Thursday night’s performance, may be worth considering.