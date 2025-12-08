Luka Doncic Jokes About Having 2 Daughters: “They’re Going To Make My Life Hell. I’m Going To Be The Security After I Retire”

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has seen his family grow by one after his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, gave birth to their second daughter, Olivia, last week. Doncic missed the Lakers’ games against the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics on Dec. 4 and 5, respectively, to be with Goltes in Slovenia during childbirth, and only returned for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doncic helped the Lakers come away with a 112-108 win at Wells Fargo Center, and he was asked postgame about what it’s been like for him to now be a father to two daughters.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” Doncic said. “Obviously, two girls, they’re going to make my life hell, for sure. I know that. I’m going to be the security after I retire. But all jokes aside, it’s the best thing in the world. I’m just blessed.”

Doncic had announced Olivia’s birth on Instagram on Saturday. He and Goltes, who had gotten engaged on July 7, 2023, had previously welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, on Dec. 1, 2023.

Doncic showed love to his two daughters by wearing sneakers with “GO” written on them against the 76ers.

Luka IG story: Gabriela & Olivia his daughters 🩷 pic.twitter.com/jfqIn4VzRF — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) December 8, 2025

No one would have blamed Doncic for taking this game against the 76ers off as well, and he admitted pregame that it was difficult for him to leave his family’s side.

“It was a lot, but I’m just happy to be there when she was born,” Doncic said. “Obviously, it was hard thing to leave, but I was there for the child’s birth, so I’m obviously very happy.”

Doncic had 31 points (9-24 FG), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and two blocks against the 76ers. The 26-year-old wasn’t quite at his devastating best, but that was to be expected after welcoming a child and flying back from Europe.

JJ Redick On Becoming A Parent While Playing In The NBA

If Doncic ever needs advice on raising multiple children while playing in the NBA, he doesn’t need to look far. His teammate, LeBron James, and head coach JJ Redick have plenty of experience on the subject. Redick spoke about what it’s like to be a parent while playing in the NBA in his pregame press conference.

“I was actually having a discussion with a friend today, on how grounding children can be,” Redick said. “Especially really young children. It is a really cool experience as a parent when you are in the middle of your career, whatever that career may be. Particularly in a career with pressure and stakes, and anxiety, and all the things that come with being a higher achiever.

“It can really ground you,” Redick added. “It can give you a sense of purpose and perspective that maybe you didn’t feel. I felt that with both of my children.”

We have seen players over the years fare better on the court after becoming fathers. Perhaps this is what that is down to.

Redick has now seen his Lakers improve to 17-6 on the season with this win over the 76ers. They’ll take on the San Antonio Spurs next at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10 PM ET in what is also an NBA Cup quarterfinal clash. The Lakers were the winners of the inaugral edition in 2023.