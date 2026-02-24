Trae Young Candidly Reflects On Last Days With Hawks: “Your Stay Is Not As Welcome Anymore”

It was Trae Young’s homecoming today in Atlanta as the Wizards faced his former team, the Hawks, for the first time since his trade. Young conducted a press conference where he spoke to the media before the game and reflected on his first time back and also spoke about his last days with the team.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been different, everything. I’m just trying to soak everything in since I’ve been back. Like, just the new experiences and things like that that obviously I’m not used to.”

“So it’s all just been super unique and something that I’ve been thinking about these past few weeks, and just, I mean, it hadn’t even really started yet, to be honest with you,” said Young on the experience walking back into the Hawks’ home: the State Farm Arena.

While Young issued an emotional message for Hawks fans when he was traded, he still had some words for them in his first return to the arena.

“I mean, that’s like, for me, that’s a big reason why I even accepted doing this. Like, for me, I just wanted the Hawks fans to know how much I love and appreciate them since day one, from getting drafted.”

“I mean, obviously the trade and things like that, like, but for me to come in and I still found a way to make make a name for myself, make a name for my team and try to try to put this city, I mean, on the map where people were talking about us and I just, you can’t do that without the fans.”

“Like, the fans showed us so much love throughout the years that I was here. Even the years that we were down, like, um, it felt like there was still a lot of love. So, I mean, I got so much love for this city and these fans.”

The four-time All-Star was warming up on the court before the game and hadn’t ruled out playing tonight until the last minute.

“When I was doing my rehab stuff, obviously, I wanted to hopefully be back in time to play, and I’ve just been following the track, the path that our medical team has put me on, and I’m in a great spot right now.”

“I wish I could have played tonight, my first night here, but I just wasn’t in God’s plan. So I’m going to be playing back here a lot in the future,” said Young.

But near the end of the press conference, Young got a bit more candid. When asked about his last days in Atlanta, he subtly revealed feelings that his stay was no longer welcome with the Hawks.

“The hardest part, I feel like, even in every field, is like sometimes you’re there for so long and you kind of just feel like your stay is not as welcome anymore, and that’s okay. You know what I’m saying? And that’s life. Like, I feel like that’s in every field, like no matter what we do.”

“So, we play a sport, and that’s not necessarily fair. You know what I’m saying? Nothing’s ever fair in life, and you just have to make what’s due. I mean, I wasn’t healthy this year. KP wasn’t healthy this year. So, there are a lot of things that we could have done, but that’s neither here nor there. That’s the past,” Young further added.

“And everything happens for a reason. And I’m happy to be where I’m at. And everything is God’s plan, man. I believe in the man above. And so, for me, that’s why I think where I’m at and going to have success going forward,” concluded Young confidently.

The former Hawks guard averaged 25.2 points, 9.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in the 493 games he played in Atlanta over eight seasons. He was given a warm welcome into the arena and even a tribute video during the game that appeared to make him emotional.

Trae Young receives an emotional tribute video from the Hawks during his first game back in Atlanta ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kj8yBhiIkj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2026

The Hawks ended up winning the game 119-98 as the Wizards did not have either of their star players available tonight. They improved to 29-31 and are ninth in the East right now.

Meanwhile, Young’s team fell to 16-41 for the season and is 13th in the East. It is clear that Young is itching to be back on the court and has admitted there are good signs he could return before the season ends.

Young hasn’t played since December 27, when he suffered a right knee MCL sprain and quadriceps contusion. The Wizards are eagerly anticipating his return to initiate their rebuild around a new franchise player.