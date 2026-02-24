Warriors Player Ratings: Melton’s Big Scoring Night Is Not Enough To Prevent Defeat Against Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors had chances, but they never truly controlled the night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite winning the rebounding battle and getting a 28-point outing from De’Anthony Melton, Golden State couldn’t overcome inefficient three-point shooting and 21 turnovers. The Warriors hit just 11-45 from deep and spent most of the game chasing, trailing for 88% of it.

New Orleans wasn’t lights out either, but they were steadier, especially in transition, where they doubled Golden State in fast-break points. In a game defined by missed shots and second chances, the small margins added up.

De’Anthony Melton: A-

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 8-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT FG, 9-11 FT, 28 MIN

Melton attacked relentlessly and carried the scoring load. He got to the line, absorbed contact, and kept the Warriors within striking distance throughout the second half.

The three-point shot wasn’t efficient, but his aggression never wavered. On a night when others struggled to create offense, he stepped forward and embraced the responsibility.

Moses Moody: A-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 7-13 FG, 4-10 3-PT FG, 6-8 FT, 34 MIN

Moody did well with shooting this time, with his best offensive performance this season. He shot with confidence, attacked the closeout, and drove to the rim.

He was able to get to the free-throw line repeatedly, which helped the team with bad shooting. His +13 was extremely good and effective.

Brandin Podziemski: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 7-18 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

Podziemski battled all night, especially on the glass. Fifteen rebounds from a guard is effort and anticipation combined.

The outside shooting struggled, but his rebounding and defensive hustle kept Golden State competitive. He was one of the few who consistently created extra possessions.

Gui Santos: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 6 TOV, 6-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 39 MIN

Santos filled the stat sheet and competed hard on the glass, pulling down 12 boards and adding defensive activity. The effort was undeniable.

But the six turnovers loomed large. Several came at momentum-shifting moments, stalling potential runs. It was a high-energy performance that needed cleaner execution.

Draymond Green: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 32 MIN

Draymond Green provided the framework on both sides of the ball for the Warriors, and in addition to distributing, he made good passes to the cutters and made two blocks while defending the rim. His presence was crucial during times when the offense could have lost control.

Unfortunately, the rest of the defense was not strong enough to generate or sustain a positive change on defense. He did what he could by himself.

Quinten Post: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1 BLK, 3-7 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Post was active on the boards and got the Warriors a few second-chance opportunities. His nine rebounds were crucial for keeping the contest close.

On the other hand, the impact that he could have made by scoring was limited because of the perimeter shots that he missed, four of which were from 3-point range. Momentum may have changed if he made some of those.

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

While Spencer was a solid facilitator, his impact was greatly limited due to bad shot selections and turnovers, and offensive sequences with Spencer did not flow as well as they did with other players on the court.

Spencer was good defensively, but outside of that, his overall performance was subpar.

Gary Payton II: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

Payton brought his usual defensive energy but couldn’t convert offensively. The missed threes allowed New Orleans to sag and clog driving lanes.

His activity was visible, yet the lack of scoring punch made his minutes tougher.

Will Richard: C-

Game Stats: 2 REB, 2 STL, 17 MIN

Richard made an impact on the two steals he was credited with, but otherwise, he was silent offensively. In a game where the team was desperate for spacing, it was noticeable that he did not take any shots.

It was obvious that he and the team as a whole were going through a tough stretch, and his -19 plus/minus indicates that.