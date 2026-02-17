Jeanie Buss Doubts LeBron James Wants To Return To The Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is not closing the door on LeBron James returning next season. Still, her recent comments suggest she is far from convinced it will happen.

In an interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman, Buss made it clear that the decision rests entirely with James.

“Never say never, but you know, he certainly hasn’t given an indication. He’s earned the right to decide how his career will go, and you know, he continues to impress.”

The tone was respectful, but there was an undercurrent of uncertainty. For the first time in years, it feels like the Lakers are preparing for a real possibility that the partnership could end.

That doubt comes at an interesting time. Just hours ago, reports surfaced that the Lakers would welcome James back for a 24th season, but only if he were willing to take a dramatic pay cut. James is earning $52.6 million this season, and while he previously shaved $2.7 million off his last deal to help the franchise avoid second-apron penalties, a significantly larger sacrifice would be required to give Los Angeles meaningful roster flexibility.

At 41, James is still producing at an elite level. He is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 50.2% from the field. He also just made his 22nd All-Star appearance, extending his record. On the court, he has done little to suggest decline is forcing this conversation. Off the court, though, the Lakers are clearly pivoting toward Luka Doncic as the long-term centerpiece of the franchise.

That shift changes the dynamic. For years, roster decisions revolved around maximizing LeBron’s championship window. Now, the organization must balance honoring his legacy with building sustainably around a younger superstar. Buss’ comments reflect that tension. There is admiration and gratitude, but not necessarily expectation.

Reports have also linked James to a potential return to Cleveland, with some insiders describing the possibility of a retirement tour back home. Multiple teams are said to be monitoring the situation in case he becomes available.

That uncertainty is layered with recent history. There were reports earlier this season claiming Buss once felt James was ungrateful to the franchise and even considered trading him back in 2022. Buss quickly refuted those claims, publicly defending James and pushing back on the narrative that there was any lingering resentment.

Around the same time, reports indicated that LeBron and his agent, Rich Paul, were expected to meet with Buss to ‘clear the air’ amid speculation about tension within the organization. James himself responded forcefully to fallout stories, stating he did not care how somebody felt about him, dismissing the idea that there was bad blood driving decisions.

Buss’ latest remarks feel measured rather than emotional. She is not pushing him out, nor is she confidently predicting his return but is just acknowledging reality. The Lakers are open to continuing the relationship, but they are no longer operating under the assumption that it is guaranteed.

For a franchise built on star power and legacy, this is a delicate moment. If James stays, it will likely be on different terms and within a different hierarchy. If he leaves, it will mark the end of one of the most statistically dominant individual runs in Lakers history.

Jeanie Buss is leaving the choice to LeBron James. The question now is whether their timelines still align.