LeBron James, Rich Paul To Meet With Jeanie Buss To ‘Clear The Air’ After Recent Reports

It’s an awkward situation in Los Angeles following a scandelous report involving Jeanie Buss and LeBron James. Amid claims of a rift between the Lakers‘ legends, the two sides are committed to setting the record straight and clearing the air after a potentially damaging story.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James and Paul won’t just talk with Buss. They plan to meet face-to-face with her at some point soon to address the drama and set the terms for his remaining time in Los Angeles. While the report alleges that James has been a source of frustration for Buss, he brushed off the idea that he’s been anything but a blessing to the franchise.

Similarly, Rich Paul downplayed the rumors by pointing out the royal treatment that James has received since his arrival. From hiring his friend, JJ Redick, as coach to drafting Bronny James, Los Angeles has gone out of their way to appease the King, and he’s returned the favor with averages of 26.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting and 35.8% shooting from three as a Laker.

This season, at 41, LeBron continues to provide key production for the Lakers, but his future has never been more uncertain. His $52.6 million player option expires this summer, making James an unrestricted free agent in 2026. And while the Lakers are not anticipating his exit, there’s a growing sentiment that the end is near for James and his tenure in Los Angeles.

“This is the end of a relationship,” said Shams on LeBron and the Lakers. “Whether that comes at the end of this season, if LeBron James decides as a free agent to sign somewhere else, or if he decides to retire, or if he decides to come back for one more year and then retires as a Laker. The end is near for this relationship, however you want to slice it.”

Ultimately, we know that LeBron’s career is approaching the end, but the process of how it ends is yet to be determined. With averages of 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 50.8% shooting and 33.1% shooting from three, we know that his game is timeless, but accommodating for his overwhelming presence and impact isn’t something that always comes easily to teams.

For the Lakers, the best way to move forward is by making peace with LeBron James and getting everyone on the same page about their vision for the future. However long this partnership lasts, the Lakers intend to make the most of LeBron’s game, and that means reminding him just how much his services are appreciated.